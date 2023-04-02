SRH vs RR Live Streaming Today: Where to Watch TATA IPL 2023 Sunrisers vs Royals Live Score

SRH vs RR Live Streaming Today: Sunrisers Hyderabad is all set to take on the Rajasthan Royals today, Sunday, April 2. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals were last year's finalists. The match between SRH and RR will be the 4th match of the season. The Sunrisers Hyderabad will be led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, while the Rajasthan Royals will play under the captaincy of Sanju Samson.

It can be known that the IPL 2023 kick started on March 31, 2023 and cricket fans are now eagerly waiting to see their favorite team play and finally win the match. If you were eagerly waiting to see SRH play against the RR, then here is when and where you can watch the match live online.

SRH vs RR Live Streaming Today: When and where to watch the match

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will be played on Sunday, April 2 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The match will start at 3:30 pm IST.

SRH vs RR Live Streaming

If you will be watching the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals, you may know that it will be telecast on the Star Sports channels (Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD) in India. While, if you are willing to see it online on your smartphone, then it can be known that the match will be live-streamed on Jio Cinema.

SRH vs RR: Team Members

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Bhuvneshwar Kumar (captain), Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Glenn Phillips, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Heinrich Klaasen, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Upendra Singh Yadav, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akeal Hosein, Anmolpreet Singh

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Joe Root, Sanju Samson, KC Cariappa, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Navdeep Saini, KM Ashif, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, Murugan Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Vashisth, Jason Holder, Abdul PA