SSC MTS results 2023 announcement online soon! Know how to check score

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released notification of various vacancies for Multi Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN). The SSC MTS exam 2023 was scheduled from September 1 to September 14, 2023. A total of 1558 vacancies were announced of which 1198 were for MTS and 360 vacancies were for Havaldar in Grace C and D posts in CBIC and CBN.

The selection test was conducted through a computer based examination. The answer key for the exam was released on September 17 and the objection window was closed on September 20. Now, it is expected that SSC will soon be announcing the result on their official website.

The date and time have not been confirmed by the officials yet, however, it is expected to be released soon. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on their official website of ssc.nic.in for regular updates and notifications about the results. While checking the results, keep your admit card in hand as you will have to enter your details like roll number, application number, date of birth, etc. Once the result is out, the website may slow down due to heavy traffic, so keep calm and try to login after 10-15 minutes to get your result.

How to check SSC MTS results 2023:

1. Go to the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, the result SSC MTS result link will be provided after the declaration.

3. A new page will appear in front of the screen where you'll be provided with a PDF of the result.

4. Open the PDF to check your scores.

5. Download the result PDF for your reference and further process.

6. Make sure to save it in a secure location on your device.

Best of luck with the results.