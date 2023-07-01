Stop spam calls! This iPhone trick will help you block numbers quickly; Check now

Experiencing multiple spam calls throughout the day can be extremely irritating, especially when you're busy with important tasks. Unfortunately, this is a common occurrence for many of us. However, if you happen to own an iPhone, we've got an awesome trick to help you in dealing with these bothersome calls or any unwanted callers with just a few simple steps. The best part is that you won't even need to download any third-party apps for this. And not only that, you can also know how to check your block list to unblock individuals. Know all about this cool iPhone trick below.

Phone tricks: How to block a number

Blocking a number need not just be about annoyance. Many people suffer harassment by bad actors who repeatedly call people to threaten or bully them. Stalkers also try to harass women by calling them over and over. This can severely affect a person's mental health. And while informing the authorities is always the most important thing to do, you should also block the number so they cannot continuously reach out to you and bother you.

So, if you want to learn this useful trick, you do not have to do much. It's very simple, really. Check the steps below.

How to block a number on iPhone

1. Whether the person you're trying to block is added in your contacts or not, the method to block them is the same.

2. First, open the Dialer app and go to the number's profile by clicking the ‘i' icon on the right.

3. Then tap on the ‘Block this Caller' button which should pop up the ‘Block Contact' icon. Tap it to block the number.

4. Do note that if you're blocking contact with multiple numbers, then all of the numbers will get blocked.

How to check your blocked numbers and unblock them

1. Open settings.

2. Go to Phone, which should be in the fifth group of icons.

3. Scroll down to find ‘Blocked Contacts'.

4. You should be able to see all the numbers/contacts you have blocked. You can also add more by clicking ‘Add new'.

5. To remove someone from the block list, simply tap on ‘Edit' on the top right and press the unblock icon next to their name.