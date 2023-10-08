Icon
Survival Strategies for BGMI: 5 Tips to stay alive and win the Chicken Dinner

Survival Strategies for BGMI: 5 Tips to stay alive and win the Chicken Dinner

Surviving in BGMI can be tough, but with these 5 simple tips, you can avoid early deaths and stay competitive for a much longer period and perhaps even go as far as to win the Chicken Dinner.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Oct 08 2023, 07:00 IST
BGMI
5 Easy tips to extend your lifespan in Battlegrounds Mobile India.
5 Easy tips to extend your lifespan in Battlegrounds Mobile India. (Battlegrounds Mobile India/Instagram)

In BGMI, the game is all about being the last player standing or winning the Chicken Dinner. But, dying early in the game can mess up your rank, so staying alive is super important if you want to climb up the ladder in BGMI. Here are five simple tips to help you stay alive longer in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

1. Choose Safe Landing Spots

Some places on the map are like magnets for players because they have lots of great stuff to grab. These spots are called "hot drops," and they can be dangerous. If you want to avoid getting knocked out early, try landing in quieter places at the beginning of the game. But remember, you might miss out on some good loot.

2. Grab Gear Quickly

As soon as you land in BGMI, don't waste any time. Grab at least one weapon before your opponents do. This will not only keep you from getting taken out early but also give you a chance to get some early kills.

3. Get a Vehicle

Having a vehicle is crucial in BGMI, especially in the early game. It can save your skin if you get ambushed or outnumbered by enemies. So, keep an eye out for vehicles as soon as you land.

4. Stay Hidden

Until you know what's going on and where your enemies are, stay out of sight in BGMI. Don't start fights without knowing you can win. Even when you spot an opponent, make sure you use cover and don't just stand in the open, making yourself an easy target.

5. Check Your Surroundings

When you land in BGMI, use the eye button to look around and see how many enemies are landing with you and where they are heading. This will help you make quick decisions and maybe even land in the same spot as your opponents.

Remember, the key to success in BGMI is to stay alive and outlast your opponents. So, follow these simple tips, and you will have a better chance of surviving longer in Battlegrounds Mobile India. Good luck out there.

First Published Date: 08 Oct, 06:59 IST
    Icon