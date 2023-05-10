Home How To TATA IPL 2023 CSK vs DC Live: Where to Stream Chennai vs Delhi IPL Match Today Live Score

Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals are set to go head-to-head in an action-packed encounter today. Know where you can watch CSK vs DC online.

TATA IPL 2023 CSK vs DC Live: Chennai Super Kings registered a comfortable 6-wicket win against Mumbai Indians in their last game, successfully chasing a lowly total of 140 runs. As a result, CSK have climbed up to the 2nd spot in TATA IPL 2023 table. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals also registered a rare win in their last match, defeating Royals Challengers Bangalore by 7 wickets. Despite winning 4 out of their last 5 matches, DC still find themselves dead last in the IPL 2023 table.

If you are looking forward to today's face-off, then know when and how to catch the CSK vs DC TATA IPL 2023 match online.

TATA IPL 2023 CSK vs DC Live: Time and Venue

The match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals will be played at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, also known as the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. CSK vs DC will begin at 7:30 PM IST today, May 10.

TATA IPL 2023 CSK vs DC Live: Where to watch

The Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals match will be streamed live online along with the Live TV broadcast. To watch it on television, fans can switch to Star Sports Network channels which will be broadcasting the game. To watch live streaming online, users can go to the Jio Cinema app. The best part is that you don't have to pay for the subscription of the app as it will be streaming for free in India.

CSK vs DC: Squads

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Squad: MS Dhoni (C), Ravindra Jadeja, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma, Sisanda Magala.

Delhi Capitals (DC) Squad: David Warner (C), Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Aman Khan, Phil Salt, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Abhishek Porel.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets