TATA IPL 2023 CSK vs MI Live Streaming Today: Where to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians match

TATA IPL 2023 CSK vs MI Live Streaming: In the first game of the day, it is the clash of the Titans! Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will go head-to-head in a high-stakes battle. Know where to watch the game.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 06 2023, 13:07 IST
TATA IPL 2023 CSK vs MI Live Streaming: Know all the details around the Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians match today. (PTI)
TATA IPL 2023 CSK vs MI Live Streaming: The 49th game of the 16th season of IPL will be played between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. The two teams have been big rivals since the early days of the tournament and backed by passionate fans, it is again set to be a fiery event. Both the teams are just one point apart but that has translated into 3 positions on the table. So, no matter who wins the game, they will make a significant jump on the points table. With so much at stake, tonight's game is unmissable. Find out where to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians tonight.

The last three games for CSK have not gone the way they would have wanted. They lost their respective matches against Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings and their last game against Lucknow Super Giants had to be abandoned due to rain. Chennai would now want to regain some momentum to solidify their position in the table.

MI, on the other hand, have had exactly the opposite luck. They have won their last two games against the same opponents, Rajasthan and Punjab. And they have climbed to the 6th position. If they win today, they will definitely enter the top 4.

TATA IPL 2023 CSK vs MI Live Streaming: Time and Venue

The 49th game of the season between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The game will begin at 3:30 PM.

TATA IPL 2023 CSK vs MI Live Streaming: Where to watch

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans game will be streamed live online along with the Live TV broadcast. To watch it on television, fans can switch to Star Sports Network channels which will be broadcasting the game. To watch live streaming online, users can go to the Jio Cinema app. The app is streaming the games free of cost in India.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets