TATA IPL 2023 LSG vs CSK Live Streaming Today: Where to watch Super Giants vs Super Kings match

TATA IPL 2023 LSG vs CSK Live Streaming: In the first game of the day, Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings will go head-to-head in a high-stakes battle. Know where to watch the game.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 03 2023, 12:08 IST
TATA IPL 2023 LSG vs CSK Live Streaming: Know all the details around the Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings match today. (PTI)
TATA IPL 2023 LSG vs CSK Live Streaming: The first match of the day and the 41st game of the 16th season of the Indian Premier League is between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings. Both teams have seen a similar journey in this year's IPL. They are both sitting at 10 points with 5 wins and 4 losses in 9 games. LSG is placed third with a slightly better net run rate, while CSK is right behind them in fourth place. At this stage of the tournament, every game matters and both the teams will be looking to solidify their position in the top four. With so much at stake, tonight's game is unmissable. Find out where to watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings tonight.

The last game against RCB was a fiery affair for LSG. While the game ended disappointingly for the latter as Virat Kohli's men won the game by 18 runs, it was the post-match heated arguments first between Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq and later between Kohli and LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir which became most talked about. LSG would want to use this aggression in a positive way in the next game and channel that energy into winning the fixture.

CSK also suffered a loss against PBKS after Sikandar Raza and Shahrukh Khan took three runs on the last ball. The loss also exposed several weaknesses in the CSK squad, mainly around bowling during the power play and death overs but also in batting as apart from Devon Conway, nobody was able to hold on to their wickets and score big runs. They would want to look into these areas for today's game.

TATA IPL 2023 LSG vs CSK Live Streaming: Time and Venue

The 41st game of the season between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings will be played at Ekana Sports City in Lucknow. The game will begin at 3:30 PM.

TATA IPL 2023 LSG vs CSK Live Streaming: Where to watch

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans game will be streamed live online along with the Live TV broadcast. To watch it on television, fans can switch to Star Sports Network channels which will be broadcasting the game. To watch live streaming online, users can go to the Jio Cinema app. The app is streaming the games free of cost in India.

First Published Date: 03 May, 12:04 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets