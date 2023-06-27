The Witcher season 3 OTT release: When, where to watch part 1 and 2 of latest season

Witcher fans pay attention! The Witcher season 3 is finally going to stream on Netflix in two parts. If you haven't watched the last two seasons of The Witcher yet then you're missing the thrill and excitement. Before season 3 airs, complete the two seasons to understand the story.

Part 1 of The Witcher season 3 is going to stream this Thursday (i.e. June 29). And part 2 will be streamed next month on July 27th.

What is The Witcher season 3 about?

In this season, everyone knows that the Elder's blood is Ciri (Freya Allan), and due to this discovery, she becomes the sole target. However, Tiassaia puts a bounty on Ciri's head and her protector. But there are more threats and adventures to come on Ciri's way as more enemies arrive.

This season will unfold many secrets and the thrill would be doubled. Part 1 of the season will have 5 episodes which will give us the last of Henry Cavill's action in The Witcher

The Witcher Season 3: When and Where to Watch

As The Witcher is Netflix Exclusive, it will only be streamed on Netflix. According to Tom's Guide, The Witcher Season 3 Part 1 will release on June 29 (Thursday) at 3:01 a.m. ET / 12:01 a.m. PT / 8:01 a.m. BST / 6:01 p.m. AEDT on Netflix.

Netflix will have all 5 episodes released on the same day.

However, The Witcher Season 3, Part 3 will be released on July 27 (Thursday) at 3:01 a.m. ET / 12:01 a.m. PT / 8:01 a.m. BST / 6:01 p.m. AEDT on Netflix.

Remember that Netflix does not stream free content, you'll have to take a subscription to watch season 3 of The Witcher. You buy subscriptions for a phone which only costs Rs.199 per month or take a 4-screen subscription of Rs.649.