These top 5 tips will turn you into an iPhone typing wizard; it's easy, just do it this way

When it comes to typing really fast on any phone, we are usually laggards. So, after a really torrid session of typing and sending a number of urgent messages on an iPhone to the boss recently (suffice it to say that he was not impressed), we thought that there has to be a better way of doing this. And, not much to our surprise, there is!

Apple iPhones have several tricks and tips to make your work easier. However, not everyone knows about them. From opening the camera to even typing, there are tricks for almost every task you can do on an iPhone. So, if you are someone who is suffering from slow typing speed (like us) and want to improve it (just like us), here are 5 best typing tricks you can try on your Apple iPhone. From one handed keyboard to text replacements- you can increase your texting speed now. Just check the step by step guide below.

1. Text replacements

You can set up text replacement with the help of which you will be able to enter a word or phrase by typing just a few characters. For example, type “omw” to enter “On my way!” That one's already set up for you, but you can also add your own. Isn't it helpful? It will surely help you increase your typing speed. Here is how you can create a text replacement.

While typing in a text field, touch and hold the Next Keyboard, Emoji key or the Switch Keyboard key. Tap Keyboard Settings, then tap Text Replacement. Click on the Add button at the top right and then type a phrase in the Phrase field and the text shortcut you want to use for it in the Shortcut field. You can also go to Settings, look for General option and click on Keyboard. Then tap Text Replacement. Tap the Add button at the top right, then enter your word or phrase in the Phrase field and the word you want it to replace with in the Shortcut field.

2. Double-tap the dot (.)

Go to Settings, look for the General option, click on Keyboard and ensure that the dot (.) is turned on. By switching the dot on, whenever you will be typing simply double-tap the spacebar and it will insert a period followed by a space.

3. Dictate text on iPhone

This one really has won our heart! With Dictation on iPhone, you can dictate text anywhere you can type. You can also use typing and Dictation together—the keyboard stays open during Dictation so you can easily switch between voice and touch to enter text. For example, you can select text with touch and replace it with your voice. It can be noted that Dictation may not be available in all languages or in all countries or regions, and features may vary.

In order to turn on Dictation go to Settings, tap on General and then click on Keyboard. Now all you need to do is Turn on Enable Dictation. Now in order to dictate text Dictate text tap to place the insertion point where you want to insert text. Tap the Dictate key on the onscreen keyboard or in any text field where it appears (as in Messages, for example). Then speak. As you speak to insert text, iPhone automatically inserts punctuation for you. You can also insert emoji by saying their names (for example, “mind blown emoji” or “happy emoji”). When you finish, tap the Stop Dictation button.

4. One-handed keyboard

If you want to use your iPhone using one hand, open a chat, hold down the keyboard's globe emoji, then tap the left or right icons at the bottom. Doing so will shrink the keyboard, making it easy to type with one hand.

5. Auto correction

This one we all know about. We also know that it can go horribly wrong sometimes and an eagle eye must be kept on it all the time. Auto-Correction uses your keyboard dictionary to spellcheck words as you type, automatically correcting misspelled words for you. To use it, just type in a text field. To make sure that Auto-Correction is turned on:

Open the Settings app, tap General and click on Keyboard. Now Turn on Auto-Correction. Notably, Auto-Correction is on by default.