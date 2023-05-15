Home How To These top 5 tips will turn you into an iPhone typing wizard; it's easy, just do it this way

These top 5 tips will turn you into an iPhone typing wizard; it's easy, just do it this way

Here are some of the best tips you can use to increase your typing speed on iPhone.

By: PRIYA KUMARI
| Updated on: May 15 2023, 15:09 IST
Top iOS 17 features that are likely to hit your iPhones SOON
image caption
1/5 A Twitter user "analyst941" has released a long list of expected iOS 17 features. First of all, they suggest additional settings for the iPhone 14 Pro's Always-On Display.  (Pixabay)
image caption
2/5 There will be some changes to Dynamic Island too. One of those is Siri, which is set to be relocated from the bottom of the iPhone screen to the Dynamic Island. (Unsplash)
iOS 16
3/5 Moreover, iPhone users are expected to get additional filters for Focus modes, "additional options" for managing notifications, and Custom Accessibility settings to offer total control over the UI and layout of your iPhone. (HT Tech)
iOS 16
4/5 iOS 17 is also expected to bring a new journaling app that enables users to record their daily activities. Plus, iOS will also bring UI changes to the Health app, including the "Favorites" interface. (Unsplash)
iPhone
5/5 Apart from this, Car Key improvements and more car implementations in the Wallet app, Camera app changes, ARKit API's/frameworks, and heavily improved features for Search and Spotlight. In short, this iOS 17 makeover is expected to change the iPhone experience for users forever.  (Pexels)
iPhone
View all Images
Know 5 ways to increase your typing speed on iPhone. (Unsplash)

When it comes to typing really fast on any phone, we are usually laggards. So, after a really torrid session of typing and sending a number of urgent messages on an iPhone to the boss recently (suffice it to say that he was not impressed), we thought that there has to be a better way of doing this. And, not much to our surprise, there is!

Apple iPhones have several tricks and tips to make your work easier. However, not everyone knows about them. From opening the camera to even typing, there are tricks for almost every task you can do on an iPhone. So, if you are someone who is suffering from slow typing speed (like us) and want to improve it (just like us), here are 5 best typing tricks you can try on your Apple iPhone. From one handed keyboard to text replacements- you can increase your texting speed now. Just check the step by step guide below.

1. Text replacements

You can set up text replacement with the help of which you will be able to enter a word or phrase by typing just a few characters. For example, type “omw” to enter “On my way!” That one's already set up for you, but you can also add your own. Isn't it helpful? It will surely help you increase your typing speed. Here is how you can create a text replacement.

While typing in a text field, touch and hold the Next Keyboard, Emoji key or the Switch Keyboard key. Tap Keyboard Settings, then tap Text Replacement. Click on the Add button at the top right and then type a phrase in the Phrase field and the text shortcut you want to use for it in the Shortcut field. You can also go to Settings, look for General option and click on Keyboard. Then tap Text Replacement. Tap the Add button at the top right, then enter your word or phrase in the Phrase field and the word you want it to replace with in the Shortcut field.

2. Double-tap the dot (.)

Go to Settings, look for the General option, click on Keyboard and ensure that the dot (.) is turned on. By switching the dot on, whenever you will be typing simply double-tap the spacebar and it will insert a period followed by a space.

3. Dictate text on iPhone

This one really has won our heart! With Dictation on iPhone, you can dictate text anywhere you can type. You can also use typing and Dictation together—the keyboard stays open during Dictation so you can easily switch between voice and touch to enter text. For example, you can select text with touch and replace it with your voice. It can be noted that Dictation may not be available in all languages or in all countries or regions, and features may vary.

In order to turn on Dictation go to Settings, tap on General and then click on Keyboard. Now all you need to do is Turn on Enable Dictation. Now in order to dictate text Dictate text tap to place the insertion point where you want to insert text. Tap the Dictate key on the onscreen keyboard or in any text field where it appears (as in Messages, for example). Then speak. As you speak to insert text, iPhone automatically inserts punctuation for you. You can also insert emoji by saying their names (for example, “mind blown emoji” or “happy emoji”). When you finish, tap the Stop Dictation button.

4. One-handed keyboard

If you want to use your iPhone using one hand, open a chat, hold down the keyboard's globe emoji, then tap the left or right icons at the bottom. Doing so will shrink the keyboard, making it easy to type with one hand.

5. Auto correction

This one we all know about. We also know that it can go horribly wrong sometimes and an eagle eye must be kept on it all the time. Auto-Correction uses your keyboard dictionary to spellcheck words as you type, automatically correcting misspelled words for you. To use it, just type in a text field. To make sure that Auto-Correction is turned on:

Open the Settings app, tap General and click on Keyboard. Now Turn on Auto-Correction. Notably, Auto-Correction is on by default.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 15 May, 15:09 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
These top 5 tips will turn you into an iPhone typing wizard; it's easy, just do it this way
Transcription apps
Writing on the go? Check out the top 3 speech to text apps you must try out
Truecaller
TrueCaller SMS filter on your iPhone will kill spam! Just do this
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Love photography? Know how to use iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max 48MP camera
iPhone camera
iPhone has secret feature to capture fascinating light trails! Use it THIS way

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Google
Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
Google Search vs Google Bard
Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
Google Map
Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
artificial-intelligence-7934465__480
AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
keep up with tech

Gaming

Zelda
Gamers rush to get Nintendo's new 'Zelda' after 6-year wait
Zelda
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is HERE; Check this out before you begin playing
“Internet gaming has stepped up with new advancements like computer-based intelligence, ML, and Data Science,” says Mihir Sanchala.
National Technology Day: How AI is revolutionizing online gaming, PlayerzPot's Mihir Sanchala explains
The new titles include WHAT THE CAR?, TMNT Splintered Fate, Disney SpellStruck, and Cityscapes: Sim Builder, all of which are only available on Apple Arcade.
What The Car?, TMNT Splintered Fate to Disney SpellStruck, Apple launches 20 new games for Apple Arcade
GTA V
GTA V Tips: How to make money to purchase vehicles, weapons, properties and more

    Trending News

    Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
    Google
    Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
    Google Search vs Google Bard
    Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
    Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
    Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
    Google Map
    AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
    artificial-intelligence-7934465__480

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets