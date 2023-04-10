Home How To This amazing iOS 16.5 feature will record your iPhone screen with Siri

This amazing iOS 16.5 feature will record your iPhone screen with Siri

Finally! iPhone users can record screen, but with Siri commands. Read on to know this iOS 16.5 feature works.

iOS 16
1/5 iOS 16.4 update has been released for the iPhone users, and now Apple has started focusing on the next update- iOS 16.5. The company has even rolled out the first public beta of iOS 16.5 for testers. "Apple today (March 30) seeded the first betas of upcoming iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5 updates to public beta testers, allowing non-developers to test out the software head of its official launch. The public betas come two days after Apple provided the betas to developers," a report by MacRumors stated. (Pixabay)
In order to test the iOS 16.5 update, people who have signed up for Apple's free beta testing program can go to the Settings of their phone. Then click on General, select Software Update. Meanwhile, here is what the iOS 16.5 will bring to your iPhone.
My Sports tab in Apple News: It seems like with iOS 16.5 Beta 1, a new Sports tab can be found at the bottom of the screen which will let users keep up to date with the news and performance of their preferred sports teams.
Screen recording by Siri: According to 9to5Mac, this update is expected to allow Siri to start screen recording without any manual intervention. All you need to do is simply say "Hey Siri, start screen recording", and it will start capturing what's on your screen.
Sports multi-view on Apple TV: The iOS 16.5 Beta 1 can allow users to stream up to four different sports simultaneously, giving users an opportunity to catch all the action live.
Check out the detailed steps to record your iPhone's screen with this new iOS 16.5 feature. (Unsplash)

Apple has recently rolled out theiOS 16.4 update to iPhone users with plenty of features. New emojis, delightful page curl animation, push notifications for Safari, a podcast interface update, duplicate pictures from the iCloud Shared Photo Library deletion, and voice isolation for calls – to name just a few. Now, Apple is working on its next update iOS 16.5. In fact, iPhone-maker has rolled out the first iOS 16.5 beta version too.

As soon as the iOS 16.5 beta version was released, beta users noticed an extremely useful feature. It is an instant screen record on iPhone with Siri command. So far, it has been possible to screen record natively on an iPhone. However, until the iOS 16.5 beta, this feature was only accessible through the Control Center. Apple has now introduced the ability to begin screen recording instantly on an iPhone using a Siri voice command.

When you use this command, your iPhone's screen will begin recording video automatically, and it will continue recording until you either turn it off by tapping the screen or activate Siri. Wondering how to use it? Here's a detailed guide to record the screen of your iPhone with Siri.

How to screen record on iPhone with Siri

Step 1:

From the Lock or Home Screen, activate Siri by saying "Hey, Siri."
Step 2:

Issue a command such as "Hey, Siri, record my screen" or "Hey, Siri, record screen."
Step 3:

You will notice that the screen recording will begin immediately, without any countdown.
Step 4:

Now look for the red screen recording indicator in the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max or the top corner of your iPhone.
Step 5:

When you're ready to end the recording, tell Siri to "stop recording," or tap the red indicator to manually stop it.
Step 6:

The recording will be automatically saved to the Photos app for your access.

Note, to access this feature, you must either be using the iOS 16.5 beta version or wait for the iOS 16.5 public release.

