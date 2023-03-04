    Trending News

    This Holi click pictures in the dark with iPhone 14, iPhone 13 cameras

    This Holi click pictures in the dark with iPhone 14, iPhone 13 cameras

    Insufficient light, or darkness cannot stop you from capturing amazing moments this Holi. You can take night mode photos with iPhone 14, iPhone 13 cameras. Here is how.

    By: HT TECH
    Updated on: Mar 04 2023, 15:13 IST
    iPhone 14
    View all Images
    Know how to take night mode photos with iPhone 14, iPhone 13 cameras. (HT Tech)

    Not every smartphone's camera can fetch you amazing clicks in the dark. Night photography, or capturing images in low light is one of the trickiest things for a smartphone's camera to do. The upcoming occasion of Holi will give you a lot of memories and moments which you will want to capture and store. But what if you want to click an image where there is no source of light or low light? We have a solution for the iPhone users here.

    Night mode can be used to click amazing pictures in dark or low light. Notably, both the Android smartphones and iPhones come up with night mode to help you click images in the dark. Here we will be telling you the steps to use the night mode in an Apple iPhone. Also, not all the Apple iPhone models support night mode.

    According to Apple, night mode can be used to capture more detail and brighten your shots in low-light situations. The length of the exposure in Night mode is determined automatically, but you can experiment with the manual controls.

    Night mode is available on the following iPhone models and cameras:

    1. iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max: Ultra Wide (0.5x) camera, Wide (1x) camera, Telephoto (3x) camera, and front camera.

    2. iPhone 14 models, iPhone 13 models, and iPhone 12 models: Ultra Wide (0.5x) camera, Wide (1x) camera, and front camera.

    3. iPhone 11 models: Wide (1x) camera.

    How to use night mode in iPhone

    Step 1:

    Open Camera. In low-light situations, Night mode turns on automatically. 
    Step 2:

    Tap the Night mode button at the top of the screen to turn Night mode off and on.
    Step 3:

    To experiment with Night mode, tap the Camera Controls button, tap the Night mode button in the row of options at the bottom of the screen, then use the slider to choose between the Auto and Max timers. With Auto, the time is determined automatically; Max uses the longest exposure time. The setting you choose is saved for your next Night mode shot.
    Step 4:

    Tap the Shutter button, then hold the camera still to take your shot.
    Step 5:

    Crosshairs appear in the frame if your iPhone detects movement during capture—align the crosshairs to help you reduce motion and improve the shot.
    Step 6:

    To stop taking a Night mode shot mid-capture, tap the Stop button below the slider.

    Also, you can take Night mode selfies and time-lapse videos with all iPhone 12 models, iPhone 13 models, and iPhone 14 models. You can capture Portrait mode photos with Night mode on iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

    First Published Date: 04 Mar, 15:13 IST
