This iOS 16 feature will be your travel buddy! Here is how to add multi-stop routing in Apple Maps

If you are planning a road trip, this iOS 16 feature will help you set up a multi-stop journey with ease. Here is how to use it.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jul 01 2023, 21:51 IST
Apple Maps
View all Images
You can make your multi-stop journey simple with this iOS 16 feature. (Unsplash)

Planning a road trip? This iOS 16 feature can be your travel buddy even on a road trip that has plenty of detours. We are referring to the multiple stops feature on Apple Maps in a single trip. This feature allows you to plan your whole journey in a few simple steps. Resultantly, planning apart, it will even tell you the estimated time the whole journey will take and the duration of each stop too. However, do remember that you can add only up to 15 stops.

Before this feature came along, there was no way to add multiple stops in a journey on Apple Maps. This became possible after iOS 16 was rolled out. It overcomes the hassles of tracking each destination in a separate Apple Maps search. If you are wondering how to use it? Here is a step-by-step guide to adding multi-stop routing in Apple Maps.

How to add multi-stop routing in Apple Maps

  • Open Apple Maps on your iPhone and enter your destination in the search bar.
  • Tap the Directions button, which is usually indicated by an arrow or a car icon.
  • In the Directions panel, you will see the route to your destination. To add a stop along the way, tap the Add Stop option. This will allow you to search for and include a stop via the route to your destination.
  • Repeat the earlier step if you want to add multiple stops to your trip.
  • To rearrange the order of your stops, use the hamburger icons located beside each location name. Simply tap and hold the hamburger icon for a stop, then drag it up or down to the desired position in the list.
  • Finally, click on the Go button to start your journey. Apple Maps will provide you with turn-by-turn directions to your destination, including any stops you have added.

More tips for Apple Maps' multi-stop feature

While on your route, you can also remove any of the already-added stops. Just tap the route card at the bottom of the screen, then tap the Delete button denoted with a (-) sign next to the stop and it is done. Also, in case you are stopping for a quick break, you can pause the route and resume it when you are on the road.

First Published Date: 01 Jul, 21:37 IST
