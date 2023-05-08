TrueCaller SMS filter on your iPhone will kill spam! Just do this

Spam messages often keep the inbox filled with unwanted messages, making it difficult to find important messages. Moreover, the influx of spam and unnecessary text messages leads to people falling victim to frauds. This is where TrueCaller comes in as a handy tool to get rid of the spam annoyance. The TrueCaller app allows users to identify incoming calls and block spam calls on their iPhones. Additionally, TrueCaller offers an SMS filtering feature that assists users in managing their text messages too.

If you are an iPhone user running on iOS 16, then know there is an improved SMS filtering feature that will let you get away with these spam messages. TrueCaller announced in a blog post that the app now offers more categories of Filtering, including Finance, Orders, Reminders, Coupons, and Offers in addition to Transactions, Promotion, and Junk categories. Every category is designed to eliminate certain types of messages, making it simpler to organize your message inbox.

For instance, the Finance category will sift through all bank-related messages, OTPs, and other financial messages. The Orders category, on the other hand, will gather all delivery, exchange, and other e-commerce-related updates. The Reminders category is intended for filtering out bill reminders, subscription messages, and more. Meanwhile, the Coupons category will encompass all promotional messages that contain a coupon code, while the Offers category will include all promotional messages containing a discount or special offer-related messages.

How will it help you?

Segregating messages on the basis of categories will make them marked safe from SMS junk. This will keep your message inbox clean and organized. Also, it will save time by getting straight to the messages and will help you avoid scams and phishing attempts that could lead to security issues or financial loss.

If you are wondering how to use this feature on your iPhone, then here's a quick step-by-step guide for you.