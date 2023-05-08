Home How To TrueCaller SMS filter on your iPhone will kill spam! Just do this

TrueCaller SMS filter on your iPhone will kill spam! Just do this

TrueCaller SMS Filter will help you segregate spam messages from the important ones on iPhones. Here's how to use it.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 08 2023, 22:35 IST
Sports live to screen recording, here is what iOS 16.5 first public beta focuses on
iOS 16
1/5 iOS 16.4 update has been released for the iPhone users, and now Apple has started focusing on the next update- iOS 16.5. The company has even rolled out the first public beta of iOS 16.5 for testers. "Apple today (March 30) seeded the first betas of upcoming iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5 updates to public beta testers, allowing non-developers to test out the software head of its official launch. The public betas come two days after Apple provided the betas to developers," a report by MacRumors stated. (Pixabay)
image caption
2/5 In order to test the iOS 16.5 update, people who have signed up for Apple's free beta testing program can go to the Settings of their phone. Then click on General, select Software Update. Meanwhile, here is what the iOS 16.5 will bring to your iPhone. (HT Tech)
image caption
3/5 My Sports tab in Apple News: It seems like with iOS 16.5 Beta 1, a new Sports tab can be found at the bottom of the screen which will let users keep up to date with the news and performance of their preferred sports teams. (Unsplash)
iOS 16.5
4/5 Screen recording by Siri: According to 9to5Mac, this update is expected to allow Siri to start screen recording without any manual intervention. All you need to do is simply say "Hey Siri, start screen recording", and it will start capturing what's on your screen. (Unsplash)
iOS 16
5/5 Sports multi-view on Apple TV: The iOS 16.5 Beta 1 can allow users to stream up to four different sports simultaneously, giving users an opportunity to catch all the action live. (Unsplash)
Truecaller
View all Images
Is your inbox filled with spam messages? Use this TrueCaller SMS Filter feature on your iPhone. (Truecaller)

Spam messages often keep the inbox filled with unwanted messages, making it difficult to find important messages. Moreover, the influx of spam and unnecessary text messages leads to people falling victim to frauds. This is where TrueCaller comes in as a handy tool to get rid of the spam annoyance. The TrueCaller app allows users to identify incoming calls and block spam calls on their iPhones. Additionally, TrueCaller offers an SMS filtering feature that assists users in managing their text messages too.

If you are an iPhone user running on iOS 16, then know there is an improved SMS filtering feature that will let you get away with these spam messages. TrueCaller announced in a blog post that the app now offers more categories of Filtering, including Finance, Orders, Reminders, Coupons, and Offers in addition to Transactions, Promotion, and Junk categories. Every category is designed to eliminate certain types of messages, making it simpler to organize your message inbox.

For instance, the Finance category will sift through all bank-related messages, OTPs, and other financial messages. The Orders category, on the other hand, will gather all delivery, exchange, and other e-commerce-related updates. The Reminders category is intended for filtering out bill reminders, subscription messages, and more. Meanwhile, the Coupons category will encompass all promotional messages that contain a coupon code, while the Offers category will include all promotional messages containing a discount or special offer-related messages.

How will it help you?

Segregating messages on the basis of categories will make them marked safe from SMS junk. This will keep your message inbox clean and organized. Also, it will save time by getting straight to the messages and will help you avoid scams and phishing attempts that could lead to security issues or financial loss.

If you are wondering how to use this feature on your iPhone, then here's a quick step-by-step guide for you.

How to use TrueCaller SMS Filtering on iPhone

Step 1:

First, open the TrueCaller app on your iPhone.
Step 2:

Now, visit the iPhone Settings and go to Messages. 
Step 3:

Click on the Unknown & Spam option. 
Step 4:

Following this, you just need to turn the toggle on for Filter Unknown Senders.
Step 5:

Here, select the Truecaller option and tap enable. 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 08 May, 21:51 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Truecaller
This TrueCaller SMS filter on your iPhone will kill spam! Just do this
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Love photography? Know how to use iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max 48MP camera
iPhone camera
iPhone has secret feature to capture fascinating light trails! Use it THIS way
iPhone Wifi
Can't find your iPhone Wi-Fi password? Check this iOS 16 trick out now
Apple iPhone
Is your iPhone battery health good or bad? Here is how to find out if you need to replace it

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Google Pixel
Google I/O 2023: When and where to watch event livestream online; know what to expect too
artificial-intelligence-7934465__480
AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
gta_4
GTA V PC Cheats: Top 10 GTA V PC cheat codes
Web_capture_20-5-2022_12853_pixabaycom_16530288545
Good news for iPhone users! Here are 10 iOS 17 features expected to be announced at WWDC
Nothing Phone
Nothing Phone 1 vs Phone 2: From price, chip, battery to camera, check what is expected
keep up with tech

Gaming

The new titles include WHAT THE CAR?, TMNT Splintered Fate, Disney SpellStruck, and Cityscapes: Sim Builder, all of which are only available on Apple Arcade.
What The Car?, TMNT Splintered Fate to Disney SpellStruck, Apple launches 20 new games for Apple Arcade
GTA V
GTA V Tips: How to make money to purchase vehicles, weapons, properties and more
Know the Xbox Game Pass wave 1 May 2023 games that you can soon play.
Xbox Game Pass Wave 1 May 2023 titles REVEALED; Redfall, Ravenlok and more
PS5
Sony casts doubt on PS5 momentum with disappointing outlook
Microsoft
Microsoft signs 10-yr deal with Spain's Nware after UK blocks Activision bid

    Trending News

    Google I/O 2023: When and where to watch event livestream online; know what to expect too
    Google Pixel
    AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
    artificial-intelligence-7934465__480
    GTA V PC Cheats: Top 10 GTA V PC cheat codes
    gta_4
    Good news for iPhone users! Here are 10 iOS 17 features expected to be announced at WWDC
    Web_capture_20-5-2022_12853_pixabaycom_16530288545
    Nothing Phone 1 vs Phone 2: From price, chip, battery to camera, check what is expected
    Nothing Phone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets