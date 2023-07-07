Home How To TS Supplementary Results 2023 online: Check through rhis step-by-step guide

TS Supplementary Results 2023 online: Check through rhis step-by-step guide

TS supplementary Results 2023 is expected to be released online on either July 7 or July 8, 2023. Here’s the guide to download your result online.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jul 07 2023, 11:28 IST
TS supplementary results 2023
View all Images
TS supplementary results 2023 to be announced soon on the official websites of TSBIE. (PTI)

TS supplementary Results 2023: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education is set to announce the TS Inter Supplementary Results 2023 online, which is expected to be released on either July 7 or July 8, 2023. The official date of the results will be declared by the board today. To stay updated on the TS Supplementary Results 2023, students who took the TS Inter 1st year and 2nd year supplementary exams are advised to regularly visit the official websites of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in.

The TS Inter first-year IPASE examination was conducted by TSBIE from June 12 to June 16, 2023. Additionally, the vocational stream examination took place from June 17 to June 19, 2023. The TS Inter second-year examination took place from June 12 to June 16, 2023. All exams were conducted between 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

To check the TSBIE TS Inter result date, qualifying marks, and other important details, candidates who appeared for the TS Inter Supply exams are advised to keep their admit cards ready. Approximately 300,000 applicants took the TSBIE 1st and 2nd year supplementary examinations this year.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to download the TS Supplementary Results 2023:

1. Go to the TSBIE's official website at www.tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, look for the 'TS Inter 1st Year Result Link' or 'TS Inter 2nd Year Result Link'.

3. Click on the respective link.

4. A new login page will appear. Put in your birthdate and roll number.

5. Access your result and download it.

6. It is advised to print the results for future reference.

This year, the TS Inter 1st year Supplementary Exam 2023 was taken by approximately 160,874 students, while approximately 124,679 students appeared for the TS Inter 2nd Year Supplementary Exams. Stay tuned for the official announcement of the TS Supplementary Results 2023, and best of luck to all the students who appeared for the exams!

Why you should save all certificates in Digilocker app?

This integration promotes a paperless ecosystem while ensuring seamless accessibility from any location and at any time. Through this students can save their mark sheets and certificates digitally. It simplifies the process of accessing crucial documents in a convenient manner.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews

First Published Date: 07 Jul, 11:28 IST
