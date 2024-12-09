Latest Tech News How To TSPSC Group II Admit Card 2024: How to easily download, direct link here

TSPSC Group II Admit Card 2024: How to easily download, direct link here

TSPSC Group II Examination is conducted to recruit candidates for various positions in the state government.

TSPSC Group II Admit Card 2024: How to easily download, direct link here
TSPSC Group II exam will be conducted as an objective-type test, using both Computer Based Recruitment Test (CBRT) and OMR sheets.

TSPSC Group II Admit Card 2024: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will release the hall tickets for the Group II Examination 2024 today, December 9. Candidates who have registered for the exam, scheduled for December 15 and 16, 2024, can download their admit cards from the official TSPSC website, www.tspsc.gov.in.

Group II Exam Details

The TSPSC Group II Examination is conducted to recruit candidates for various positions in the state government. These include roles such as Assistant Labour Officer, Assistant Commercial Tax Officer (ACTO), Sub-Registrar Grade-II, Extension Officer, Municipal Commissioner Gr-III, and Prohibition & Excise Sub Inspector, among others.

How to Download Your TSPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2024

To download the hall ticket, follow these simple steps:

1. Visit the official TSPSC website at www.tspsc.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, find and click on the link for "Hall Ticket for Group -II Services (20/2022)".

3. A login page will appear. Enter your TSPSC ID, Date of Birth, and the captcha code shown.

4. Your TSPSC Group II Hall Ticket 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download and print a clear copy of the hall ticket for your examination and future reference.

Exam Pattern and Language Options

The TSPSC Group II exam will be conducted as an objective-type test, using both Computer Based Recruitment Test (CBRT) and OMR sheets. The exam consists of four sections, each with 150 questions, for a total of 150 marks. The test will be available in English, Telugu, and Urdu.

Important Reminders

Candidates are advised to download their hall tickets as soon as possible and carefully check the exam venue, timings, and other important instructions. For any discrepancies or technical issues, candidates can contact the TSPSC helpdesk at helpdesk@tspsc.gov.in.

