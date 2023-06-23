Home How To Turn your slow smartphone into a speed freak, just delete these apps

Turn your slow smartphone into a speed freak, just delete these apps

If your iPhone or Android smartphone is slow, then this trick will help you speed it up. Here is how.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jun 23 2023, 20:31 IST
Has your smartphone been hit by a major slowdown? Then check out this trick.
Has your smartphone been hit by a major slowdown? Then check out this trick. (Pixabay)

One of the most annoying things to happen with a smartphone is when it slows down and refuses to get back up to speed and keeps pestering you with this notification: “Your storage is full!” This means that you may not be able to download or save important files and even surfing the web can become a problem. If you are also dealing with storage issues, then know there is a way to instantly free up space. However, first you need to do something: just find out what apps are taking up most of the space on your iPhone or Android smartphone and then plan the strategy to free up space.

For example, there are broadly five kinds of apps that take a huge toll on storage. Audio apps, OTT apps, social media apps, gaming apps and photo/video apps. These apps are the most common apps that take up huge amounts of space on your smartphone.

But how to know, which apps are actually causing the most trouble? Here is the way!

Apps that are using too much storage

Your iPhone or Android smartphone's Settings will reveal the apps that are using most of your storage. The simplest way to find out the storage-using apps on your iPhone is:

  • Go to the Settings app on your iPhone
  • Tap on the General section
  • Now, click on the iPhone storage option and then head to the apps list at the end.
  • This will show you the apps that are using the most storage space.

If you have an Android smartphone, then follow these steps:

  • Go to the Google Play Store app and tap on the profile icon.
  • Here, click on Manage Apps & Device.
  • You will find the apps listed on the basis of the size. Further, you can check the apps that use the most storage.

In effect, the problem-causing apps will be revealed and you will have the option to delete them or keep them based on your needs. Ideally, if you get rid of the worst offenders, you will get your phone to speed up in a meaningful manner.

First Published Date: 23 Jun, 20:31 IST
