Twitter Blue update: How to download videos on X and control privacy settings

Twitter's recent changes, including its name change and the launch of Twitter Blue, have sparked curiosity and questions among users. One of the significant updates is the ability for Twitter Blue subscribers to download Twitter videos posted after July 25, 2023, directly from the app, eliminating the need for third-party downloaders. However, some concerns have arisen about privacy and access to videos.

To download a Twitter video on X, you must be a verified Twitter Blue subscriber. Videos posted before the mentioned date are not available for download, and the feature is also restricted for users under 18. Moreover, videos from private accounts cannot be accessed and downloaded, according to a Pocket-lint report.

If you are a Twitter Blue subscriber and wish to download a video, follow these simple steps:

1. Locate the video in the X app.

2. Tap the Three Dots icon in the top right-hand corner.

3. Select "Download Video."

4. The video will be saved to your device.

However, if you want to prevent others from downloading your videos, you can disable the download option when creating a post. Once a post is live, you cannot change this setting, and your only recourse would be to delete the post or consider using Threads instead of Twitter.

To disable downloads on your Twitter videos, follow these steps:

1. Create your Twitter post and upload the video.

2. Tap "Edit" in the bottom-right corner of your video.

3. Select "Settings."

4. Toggle off "Allow video to be downloaded." (This setting is enabled by default).

5. Post your tweet.

Keep in mind that changing the default settings for downloading videos is not possible, so you'll need to disable downloads for each new video you post.

While the ability to download Twitter videos is a valuable feature for Twitter Blue subscribers, users have expressed concerns about potential privacy issues. At present, third-party apps can still be used to save videos from Twitter, but X may work towards blocking these apps in the future to monetize the download feature within Twitter Blue.

In short, Twitter Blue offers a convenient option for subscribers to download videos, with the added benefit of controlling who can access their own videos through the download option. As the platform evolves, X's efforts to enhance user experience and address privacy concerns will likely continue.