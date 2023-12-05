Unleash your creativity: A guide to download and share Instagram Reels on iPhone

In an era of interconnected social media, the ability to craft compelling content across multiple platforms is crucial for creators aspiring to expand their reach. And when earnings are at stake there is no way anyone will think of taking any backward steps as far as quality and engagement are concerned. Repurposing your content is the key to efficiency, and if you're a frequent Instagram Reels creator, the potential for repurposing your videos on platforms like YouTube shorts, Pinterest story pins, TikTok, and LinkedIn is immense. Of course, there are hurdles aplenty, but having said that solutions are very much there and we provide some here for you to benefit from if you are on Apple iOS system. So, here is how to download Instagram Reels on Apple iPhone.

Say goodbye to the reliance on third-party apps and websites for downloading your favorite Instagram Reels. Instagram has streamlined the process, making it incredibly user-friendly to save Reels with music directly into your Photos gallery. If you're eager to explore this feature, let's dive into a quick and straightforward guide on downloading Instagram Reels on your iPhone.

How to Download Instagram Reels on iPhone: A Quick Guide

1. While viewing a Reel on Instagram, tap the Share icon.

2. From the share menu, select the Download option.

3. Allow the process to run its course.

4. Once downloaded, access the respective Reel in your Photo gallery.

Exciting, isn't it? Now, armed with your downloaded Reels, you might be wondering how to share them on Instagram. Here's the catch, this feature isn't universal. Only users with public accounts can take advantage of it. Let's walk through the steps to enable this feature when uploading a Reel.

How to Enable Downloadable Reels on Instagram: A Step-by-Step Guide

1. Launch Instagram on your iPhone.

2. Tap the (+) icon to create a new post and select the Reel option.

3. Choose an existing video or record a new one.

4. Edit the Reel as desired.

5. Tap Next, make any final touch-ups, and hit OK if prompted.

6. Fill in the details as usual.

7. Tap Advanced Settings.

8. Scroll down and toggle on "Allow people to download your Reels."

9. Go back and post your Reel. Voila! You have just shared a downloadable Reel.

Keep in mind that when this feature is enabled, anyone can download your public Reels, original audio, and remixes. So, unlock the potential of your content and seamlessly share your creativity across platforms. The one thing that every user must focus is on is to create the top quality product that is possible and it can easily happen if these tools that are easily available are used to the full. So, whether you are doing it just for the entertainment of friends and family or for some professional purpose, make sure you use these aids to the full. And on the Apple iPhone models, the entire thing can be easily attempted and carried out. Remember, it will be worth it.