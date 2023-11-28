Unlocking seamless viewing: Netflix Profile transfer - here is a how-to guide to get it done quickly

Netflix profile transfer allows users to seamlessly move their viewing preferences, recommendations, and other personalized settings from one account to another. This feature is convenient for individuals who want to create a new Netflix account, switch over, or consolidate multiple profiles. To ensure a smooth transfer, certain conditions must be met. Learn how to enable or disable this Netflix feature, initiate a transfer to a new account, and seamlessly move profiles within an existing one.

Enabling or Disabling Netflix Profile Transfer:

1. To turn on or off profile transfers, log in to your Netflix account.

2. Navigate to the account settings, usually found in the top right corner.

3. Look for the "Profile Transfers" option.

4. Toggle the switch to enable or disable the feature according to your preference.

Starting a New Account with a Profile Transfer:

1. Create a new Netflix account if you don't have one.

2. During the setup process, select the option to transfer a profile.

3. Follow the prompts to complete the transfer.

Transferring a Profile to an Existing Account:

1. Log in to the existing Netflix account where you want to transfer the profile.

2. Access the account settings and find the "Profile Transfers" option.

3. Choose the option to transfer a profile.

4. Enter the necessary details, and confirm the transfer.

Information Transferred:

During a profile transfer, various data is moved, including recommendations, viewing history, My List, game saves, settings, and more.

Deleting Transferred Profiles:

Once a profile has been transferred, you can delete it from the original account to avoid duplicates.

Additional Information:

- Profile transfers are only possible for active accounts.

- Kids profiles cannot be transferred.

- Remove PIN protection from the profile before transferring.

- Profiles with an attached email address cannot be transferred.

More About Profile Transfer:

- The feature is included with Netflix accounts at no extra cost.

- Transferring a profile to an account paid through a partner package, package add-on, or third-party billing is supported.

- Duplicating a profile within an existing account is possible.

- In case of an incomplete transfer, follow the provided steps to finalize the process.

In summary, the Netflix profile transfer feature offers users flexibility and customization. Whether starting anew or consolidating profiles, these easy steps ensure a seamless transfer of preferences and settings across accounts.