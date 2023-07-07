UPPSC PCS Main Exam 2023: Check apps that can help crack the exam

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released a notification regarding the registration process for the UPPSC PCS Main Exam 2023. The registration process commenced today and will continue until July 21, 2023. Interested candidates can apply online for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (P.C.S) (Main) Exam 2023 through the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in. So, if you are applying for it, know that you will need help in being successful and this can be done through these UPPSC PCS Main exam apps.

Cracking UPPSC PCS is not easy. It needs strategic preparation and guidance. These 5 apps can help you ace it.

Adda 247 app: It provides comprehensive study material, live classes, mock tests, and video lessons for UPPSC PCS.

Unacademy: This app provides live classes, recorded lectures, interactive quizzes, and doubt-solving sessions. Unacademy allows you to learn from experienced educators and subject matter experts who guide you through the exam syllabus.

StudyIQ app: It covers a wide range of subjects, including those relevant to the UPPSC PCS exam. StudyIQ provides high-quality video lessons taught by experienced teachers, helping you grasp important concepts easily. The app also offers PDF notes, quizzes, and practice tests to reinforce your learning.

Byju's app: It offers interactive video lessons and comprehensive study materials for various competitive exams, including UPPSC PCS. It also offers mentorship programs and doubt-solving sessions to ensure a holistic learning experience.

Testbook app: It is a popular online platform that provides comprehensive study resources, practice tests, mock exams, and other features to help students prepare for various competitive exams, including UPPSC PCS.

More about the UPPSC PCS Main

The correction window for editing the application form details will be available from July 7 to July 28, 2023. Only candidates who have qualified the prelims examination are eligible to apply for the main examination. A total of 4047 candidates have successfully qualified for the examination. To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps provided below.

UPPSC PCS Main Exam 2023: How to apply

1- Go to the official website of UPPSC by typing uppsc.up.nic.in in your web browser.

2- Look for the link named "UPPSC PCS Main Exam 2023" on the homepage and click on it.

3- Enter your login details and click on the "submit" button.

4- You will see the application form on the screen.

5- Fill out the application form and upload the required documents.

6- Make the payment for the application fees and click on "submit."

7-Your application will be submitted.

8-Download the page and keep a printed copy of it for future reference.For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPPSC.