Home How To UPPSC PCS Main Exam 2023: Check apps that can help crack the exam

UPPSC PCS Main Exam 2023: Check apps that can help crack the exam

UPPSC PCS Main Exam 2023: The UPPSC PCS Exam is very prestigious and, if you clear it, it will get you your dream government job. So, take help from these apps to prepare for UPPSC PCS exam and successfully crack it.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 07 2023, 21:11 IST
Preparing for AFCAT exam? These 5 best apps will help you prepare and ace this test
The purpose of this examination is to select Officers for various branches of the Air Force, which include the Flying Branch (Short Service Commission) and the Technical Branch (Short Service Commission and Permanent Commission).
1/7 The purpose of this examination is to select Officers for various branches of the Air Force, which include the Flying Branch (Short Service Commission) and the Technical Branch (Short Service Commission and Permanent Commission). (IAF Twitter)
image caption
2/7 To Prepare for this exam a strategic study plan and proper guidance is needed. These 5 apps may help you to prepare for the AFCAT exam.  (S Jaishankar Twitter)
image caption
3/7 Gradeup app: It is a widely used app for AFCAT exam preparation. It offers study materials, mock tests, quizzes, live classes, doubt clearing sessions, and exam notifications. Gradeup provides a comprehensive platform for students to engage in effective preparation.  (Pexels)
image caption
4/7 Edurev app. It is also a popular online learning platform that covers a wide range of exams, including the AFCAT. It offers study materials, video lectures, practice questions, and previous year question papers to aid students in their preparation journey.  (Pexels)
image caption
5/7 Centurion Digital App: It focuses on providing extensive learning opportunities for students aspiring to prepare for AFCAT. The program is designed to mentor students under the guidance of professionals.One of the key features of the Centurion Digital App is the provision of free study materials and weekly mock tests. (Pexels)
image caption
6/7 Jagran Josh app: It is a leading education app.  The Jagran Josh app provides daily current affairs updates, practice quizzes, mock tests, and expert tips and strategies to clear AFCAT. (Pexels)
image caption
7/7 estBook app: It offers comprehensive test series and study materials for AFCAT (Air Force Common Admission Test). The test series covers all the sections of the AFCAT exam, such as General Awareness, Verbal Ability, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning, providing ample practice opportunities. (Pexels)
: UPPSC PCS Main Exam 2023: These apps will guide you through the difficult parts and prepare you well for the exam.
View all Images
: UPPSC PCS Main Exam 2023: These apps will guide you through the difficult parts and prepare you well for the exam. (uppsc.up.nic.in)

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released a notification regarding the registration process for the UPPSC PCS Main Exam 2023. The registration process commenced today and will continue until July 21, 2023. Interested candidates can apply online for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (P.C.S) (Main) Exam 2023 through the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in. So, if you are applying for it, know that you will need help in being successful and this can be done through these UPPSC PCS Main exam apps.

Cracking UPPSC PCS is not easy. It needs strategic preparation and guidance. These 5 apps can help you ace it.

Adda 247 app: It provides comprehensive study material, live classes, mock tests, and video lessons for UPPSC PCS.

Unacademy: This app provides live classes, recorded lectures, interactive quizzes, and doubt-solving sessions. Unacademy allows you to learn from experienced educators and subject matter experts who guide you through the exam syllabus.

StudyIQ app: It covers a wide range of subjects, including those relevant to the UPPSC PCS exam. StudyIQ provides high-quality video lessons taught by experienced teachers, helping you grasp important concepts easily. The app also offers PDF notes, quizzes, and practice tests to reinforce your learning.

Byju's app: It offers interactive video lessons and comprehensive study materials for various competitive exams, including UPPSC PCS. It also offers mentorship programs and doubt-solving sessions to ensure a holistic learning experience.

Testbook app: It is a popular online platform that provides comprehensive study resources, practice tests, mock exams, and other features to help students prepare for various competitive exams, including UPPSC PCS.

More about the UPPSC PCS Main

The correction window for editing the application form details will be available from July 7 to July 28, 2023. Only candidates who have qualified the prelims examination are eligible to apply for the main examination. A total of 4047 candidates have successfully qualified for the examination. To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps provided below.

UPPSC PCS Main Exam 2023: How to apply

1- Go to the official website of UPPSC by typing uppsc.up.nic.in in your web browser.

2- Look for the link named "UPPSC PCS Main Exam 2023" on the homepage and click on it.

3- Enter your login details and click on the "submit" button.

4- You will see the application form on the screen.

5- Fill out the application form and upload the required documents.

6- Make the payment for the application fees and click on "submit."

7-Your application will be submitted.

8-Download the page and keep a printed copy of it for future reference.For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPPSC.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 07 Jul, 21:10 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 16
iOS 16 tips and tricks: Boost your productivity, know how to schedule emails on iPhones
iOS 16.5
i-Order! Change iPhone notifications view in a jiffy with this iOS 16 trick
iPhone
This hidden iPhone feature can unlock its full potential! Here is how to do it
Move to iOS
Smoothly switch data from Android to Apple iPhone with the 'Move to iOS' app
iPhone
iOS 16 tips and tricks: Report spam messages THIS way on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive
Super Mario
Super Mario Bros. Wonder: Know all about it - Release date, gameplay, price, and more

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets