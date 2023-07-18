Home How To UPSSSC Combined Junior Assistant Main exam date declared online! Now, check prep apps

The UPSSSC combined Junior Assistant exam will be conducted on 27th August.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 18 2023, 14:28 IST
Interested candidates can verify this information on the official website of Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) at upsssc.gov.in.
Interested candidates can verify this information on the official website of Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) at upsssc.gov.in.

Were you waiting eagerly for the UPSSC Combined Junior Assistant main exam? Then, your wait is over now. UPSSSC has declared the exam date for the Combined Junior Assistant Mains 2022 as August 27. The exam will take place from 10 am to 12 noon. Interested candidates can verify this information on the official website of Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) at upsssc.gov.in. Admit cards will be issued in due course.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 1262 vacancies for the position of Junior Assistant. The written exam will carry a total of 65 marks, and applicants will have 90 minutes to complete it. The test will be divided into three main sections, which are Hindi Insight and Writing Ability, General Knowledge, and General Intelligence and Reasoning.

Steps to download admit card

To download the UPSSSC Combined Junior Assistant Main exam admit card, candidates can follow these steps:

1-Visit the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.

2--Locate the link for the CJA Main 2022 admit card on the homepage.

3--Enter your login credentials and submit them.

4-Check and download the admit card.

5-Make sure to keep a hard copy of the admit card for future reference.

In order to prepare for this exam, students need a lot of daily practise. there are a lot of mock tests provided by various apps to ace UPSSSC junior assistant exam. Some of of those apps are Testbook, Edugorilla, Byjus, Adda 247 and Freshers now. These apps provide a lot of study materials, question papers, mock tests and answer keys to practice for this recruitment exam.

First Published Date: 18 Jul, 14:28 IST
