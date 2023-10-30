UPSSSC PET 2023 exam answer key on its way: Know when and how to check online

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) conducted the Preliminary Eligibility Test for Group B and C posts as civil servants. The exam was scheduled for 28th October and 29th October 2023 which finally concluded. Now the candidates are waiting for the answer key to be released which is expected to be announced online sometime soon. If you are someone who appeared for the exam then know how to check UPSSSC PET 2023 Answer key online.

UPSSSC PET 2023 exam results

UPSSSC is expected to soon announce the answer key for PET 2023. The exam was conducted in two shifts one was from 10 am to 12 pm and the second shift was from 3 pm to 5 pm in 35 districts of the state. The UPSSSC PET 2023 exam was concluded yesterday and soon after the release of the final answer key, the result will be declared on their official website of upsssc.gov.in. It's important to note that the final evaluation of your performance in the exam will be based on the UPSSSC PET Final Answer Key 2023. Therefore, keep an eye on the official website for the latest updates and news.

How to download UPSSSC PET 2023 answer key

First, visit the official website of upsssc.gov.in.

On the homepage, find and click on the link “UPSSSC PET answer key 2023”.

A new page will appear in front of your screen, then select the date and shift timing.

You might also be asked to fill in credentials such as application number, date of birth, etc. So keep your admit card with you while checking the answer key.

Now, the PDF of the UPSSSC PET 2023 Answer key will appear.

Carefully review the answer key.

Download the answer key PDF for future reference.

Why reviewing answer key is important?

Applicants can take the help of the Answer Key to assess the responses they have filled during the exam to identify areas where they have made mistakes and need to enhance their performance. This process guides students in their future preparations.