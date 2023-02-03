Using an iPhone? Try these Siri hacks to get your tasks done in seconds!

If you have an iPhone, then you must be aware that Siri will help you to complete your tasks quickly. The virtual talking assistant helps to get things done just with a voice command. But are you really taking full advantage of this amazing feature by Apple? If not, then this is the time to make the best use of Siri. To help you out, we have curated some great Siri Voice commands that will surprise you.

However, you should note that most of these tricks will only work if your iPhone is updated to the latest iOS 16 update. If it's not, then just visit the Software Update section under General Settings, and update it to iOS 16. Let's have a quick look at these great Siri hacks.

Ask Siri to restart your iPhone

Apple just incorporated a new feature to let you start your iPhone with a simple Siri trick. All you need to do is ask Siri, "Hey Siri, restart my iPhone". Siri will ask you in return if you want to turn off the iPhone and a simple confirmation will complete the task.

Find your emails easily

Finding it difficult to locate your emails? You can ask Siri to open emails from a specific person or relating to a particular subject.

Add a new stop to Apple Maps

Driving a car and want to add a new stop on maps? Siri will help you. If you are using Apple Maps, then you can add a stop with a voice command. Just say, "Hey Siri, add a new stop to.." and mention the name where you want to reach.

Siri will share the files too!

In case you want to share a file, link, or photo, you have to tap multiple times to get your task done. But Siri can help you solve the issue and even share the files in simple steps. You just need to mention the specific file name and contact name to share the files.