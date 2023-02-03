    Trending News

    Using an iPhone? Try these Siri hacks to get your tasks done in seconds!

    Some amazing Siri tricks can help you complete your work in minimum time. Try them now.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 03 2023, 21:54 IST
    The latest iOS 16.3 update for iPhones will transform your experience
    image caption
    1/6 iOS 16.3 has some amazing new features including the Security Keys for Apple IDs. Apple has introduced the Security Keys feature, which allows you to strengthen the security of your account by requiring a physical security key as part of the two-factor authentication sign-in process.  ( HT Tech)
    iPhone
    2/6 Apple has introduced the Black Unity Wallpaper for iPhones to honour Black history and culture. (Pixabay)
    iPhone
    3/6 Advanced-Data Protection will be available globally with the iOS 16.3 update providing you a choice to activate end-to-end encryption for additional apps such as Notes, Photos, Message backups and more. (HT Tech)
    iPhone 12
    4/6 Apart from these, Apple has rolled out support for the recently launched 2nd Gen HomePod. Moreover, the update also fixes several bugs and issues such as the accidental, issue of the horizontal lines on the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the black wallpaper bug, and Siri issues in CarPlay have also been addressed. (Unsplash)
    iPhone
    5/6 Who is eligible to get the update? Anyone with an eligible iPhone. That means anyone with an iPhone 8 or later will be able to download the iOS 16.3 update. (Unsplash)
    iOS 16
    6/6 How to install the latest iOS 16 update: Just open Settings and tap General. Now go to the Software Update and check for the latest available update. (Unsplash)
    iPhone siri
    View all Images
    Check these 4 mind-blowing Siri tricks for iPhones. (Unsplash)

    If you have an iPhone, then you must be aware that Siri will help you to complete your tasks quickly. The virtual talking assistant helps to get things done just with a voice command. But are you really taking full advantage of this amazing feature by Apple? If not, then this is the time to make the best use of Siri. To help you out, we have curated some great Siri Voice commands that will surprise you.

    However, you should note that most of these tricks will only work if your iPhone is updated to the latest iOS 16 update. If it's not, then just visit the Software Update section under General Settings, and update it to iOS 16. Let's have a quick look at these great Siri hacks.

    Ask Siri to restart your iPhone

    Apple just incorporated a new feature to let you start your iPhone with a simple Siri trick. All you need to do is ask Siri, "Hey Siri, restart my iPhone". Siri will ask you in return if you want to turn off the iPhone and a simple confirmation will complete the task.

    Find your emails easily

    Finding it difficult to locate your emails? You can ask Siri to open emails from a specific person or relating to a particular subject.

    Add a new stop to Apple Maps

    Driving a car and want to add a new stop on maps? Siri will help you. If you are using Apple Maps, then you can add a stop with a voice command. Just say, "Hey Siri, add a new stop to.." and mention the name where you want to reach.

    Siri will share the files too!

    In case you want to share a file, link, or photo, you have to tap multiple times to get your task done. But Siri can help you solve the issue and even share the files in simple steps. You just need to mention the specific file name and contact name to share the files.

    First Published Date: 03 Feb, 21:54 IST
