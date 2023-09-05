Voice of Sathyanathan OTT release date: Know when, where to watch Dileep-starrer online

Voice of Sathyanathan movie recently had its theatrical release on July 28. The movie was the first big-screen release after the pandemic for Malayalam actor Dileep. Now, the movie is making its way to OTT platforms. The comedy film has gained recognition since its launch and now it is expected to head to its OTT release.

So, if you want to watch Voice of Sathyanathan from the comfort of your home, then continue reading to know when, and where you can watch it online.

Voice of Sathyanathan details

The film is directed by a known director, Raffi and it portrays the story of a man named Sathyanathan who is a furniture seller. He often lands in trouble due to being too quick with his mouth. The film stars Veena Nandakumar, Joju George, Sidhique, Anusree, Anupam Kher, Jagapathi Babu and Johny Antony in vital roles. In the film, Sathyanathan wrongfully lands in trouble with authorities as a threat to the President of India, played by Anupam Kher. The trailer covered some funny snippets which was fun to watch.

Earlier Raffi and Dileep collaborated for other films such as Pandippada, Punjabi House and Thenkassipattanam. And now, they have again teamed up for another film that has already made a big screen release and now it will be streaming on OTT platforms as well. The film will keep the viewers hooked with various punchy lines.

The film trailer on YouTube had more than 4 million views and has over 61000 likes and 2978 comments.

When, and where to watch Voice of Sathyanathan

Voice of Sathyanathan: The comedy film will be available on Disney+ Hotstar however, the OTT release date is not yet announced. The OTT platform might soon reveal the date for its OTT debut. However, it is expected that the film will be available this September.

Note that you'll have to opt for a subscription plan to stream the movie online. It offers a premium, super and premium monthly which only costs Rs.299.