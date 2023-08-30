Home How To Want to delete your embarrassing old tweets? Know how to clear Twitter history

Want to delete your embarrassing old tweets? Know how to clear Twitter history

Want to clear your history on Twitter/X? Follow the below-mentioned steps carefully to remove your old tweets and data.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 30 2023, 11:56 IST
Twitter
Know how to clear X (formerly Twitter) history. (AFP)
Twitter
Know how to clear X (formerly Twitter) history. (AFP)

Ever since Elon Musk took over Twitter, the social media app has never left the headlines over some controversy or the other. We all have witnessed the big transformation of the app from Twitter to “X” and now the app is going through several changes, tweaks and improvements to fully make it a Musk brand. Just like any post on the X app can go viral in a few minutes, any old tweet can be picked out and manipulated to make it seem relevant. Therefore, you must know how you can clear your history in the X app to avoid giving life to old controversies that can harm you.

How to clear Twitter/X history

There are a few ways on the app though which you can clear your old history from your X account. According to The Verge report. if you have more than 3200 posts that you wish to delete, you will not be able to do so if they are not archived. Also, note that only 3200 tweets can be deleted and users will first receive a Twitter permit or they have to rely on a third-party app to do so.

Now, how can you find the archived history? To access your archives:

1. Open your X account, go to Settings and Support,

2. Then tap on Settings and Privacy and head towards “Your account”

3. Under the section you'll find a “Download an archive of your data” option.

4. Tap and download the Zip file. It might take up to 24 hours to download the file.

If you want to remove only some of the old tweets that you do not like or you find it embarrassing because it is old and it does not match your thinking process at present then you can also delete an individual tweet from the app itself. Check out how to delete individual tweets in the X app:

1. Open your X profile page.

2. Look for the individual tweets you want to delete.

3. There will be three dots present on the right side of the tweet, click on that.

4. You will be then presented with four options including “Delete”

5. Click on the tab and your tweet will be removed.

It may sound like a lengthy or time-consuming process but it can save you a lot of drama. So make sure you keep a check on your old tweets.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 30 Aug, 11:56 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Struggling with portrait photography? Know how to capture stunning photos
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Connections
Forget Wordle, you can now play Connections on iPhone and Android via the NYT Games app
GTA 6
Teen hacker leaks GTA 6 footage from hotel room just using Amazon Fire TV Stick
Pokémon GO
Pokémon game that’s all about sleep hits 10 million downloads
Fortnite
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 is here! Heists, Ahsoka, Khaby Lame, more; Know all about it
Lara Croft
Tomb Raider’s Lara Croft to debut in Call of Duty Warzone and Modern Warfare II

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets