Want to delete your embarrassing old tweets? Know how to clear Twitter history

Ever since Elon Musk took over Twitter, the social media app has never left the headlines over some controversy or the other. We all have witnessed the big transformation of the app from Twitter to “X” and now the app is going through several changes, tweaks and improvements to fully make it a Musk brand. Just like any post on the X app can go viral in a few minutes, any old tweet can be picked out and manipulated to make it seem relevant. Therefore, you must know how you can clear your history in the X app to avoid giving life to old controversies that can harm you.

How to clear Twitter/X history

There are a few ways on the app though which you can clear your old history from your X account. According to The Verge report. if you have more than 3200 posts that you wish to delete, you will not be able to do so if they are not archived. Also, note that only 3200 tweets can be deleted and users will first receive a Twitter permit or they have to rely on a third-party app to do so.

Now, how can you find the archived history? To access your archives:

1. Open your X account, go to Settings and Support,

2. Then tap on Settings and Privacy and head towards “Your account”

3. Under the section you'll find a “Download an archive of your data” option.

4. Tap and download the Zip file. It might take up to 24 hours to download the file.

If you want to remove only some of the old tweets that you do not like or you find it embarrassing because it is old and it does not match your thinking process at present then you can also delete an individual tweet from the app itself. Check out how to delete individual tweets in the X app:

1. Open your X profile page.

2. Look for the individual tweets you want to delete.

3. There will be three dots present on the right side of the tweet, click on that.

4. You will be then presented with four options including “Delete”

5. Click on the tab and your tweet will be removed.

It may sound like a lengthy or time-consuming process but it can save you a lot of drama. So make sure you keep a check on your old tweets.