Want to hide your identity online? Here’s how you can surf web anonymously
Do you know that your browsing information can be easily accessed? If you have a problem with that, check out ways on how to surf the web anonymously.
Are you aware of the fact that your online activity, including your location and websites that you are surfing, is available online to many entities? Shocking right? It is very easy to collect data about anyone once they are connected to the internet. This is why many prefer to explore the web anonymously. By enabling anonymity, you protect your data from being circulated and no one will know who you are. However, many believe that surfing anonymously is unethical, but that is not the case as many organisations believe that it's a healthy practice to protect their business data including the information about their employees. The same applies to individuals too.
Check out how you can surf the web anonymously.
How your data can be exposed
We all have a unique internet Protocol (IP) address whenever we come online. It's an important element for the web browser to function properly. However, IP addresses do not contain any of your personal information, but when connected with Internet Service Provider (ISP), it can easily combine your personal information such as name, phone number, address, etc. These ISP do not share data but in some cases, ISP may have no choice but to share personal information related to an IP address.
Website cookies also gather your browsing details and they utilize your pattern to generate more personalized searches. These cookies are also used by advertisers to push their products.
Your privacy can also be hampered through web-based email accounts. If you use a single website for both your email and internet searches, you may create a way for cybercriminals to follow you while you are online.
How to become anonymous while surfing the web
- Use a proxy server to erase your IP address from any page requests. According to a HowStuffWorks report, to enable the server, visit the proxy service's website, type in the web address you want in a special box, and the service will anonymously pass on your request to the website's server.
- Hide your browsing data by deleting the search history each time you use the internet. All web browsers have the option to clear history.
- Switch to private browsing mode such as “Incognito mode” in Google Chrome, by doing so your browser will not save the search results, passwords, cookies, etc.
- Don't share your personal information such as email or passwords while registering for any website as they circulate your information. Use different usernames and passwords each time you register to any website.
