 Water in your iPhone? Apple has a warning for you - just don't make this major 'rice' mistake | How-to
Home How To Water in your iPhone? Apple has a warning for you - just don't make this major 'rice' mistake

Water in your iPhone? Apple has a warning for you - just don't make this major 'rice' mistake

Have you accidentally dropped your iPhone in a sink or swimming pool? Don't put it in a bag of rice, Apple warns! Know the best next steps you should take.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 20 2024, 13:12 IST
iPhone 16 aims to surpass Samsung Galaxy S24's AI dominance THIS way
iPhone
1/6 In the race for artificial intelligence supremacy among flagship smartphones, Apple appears to be gearing up to outshine its rivals, particularly the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Google Pixel 8 series. Reports from Taiwanese site Economic Daily News, suggest that the upcoming iPhone 16 line will be equipped with an A18 chipset boasting a Neural Engine with significantly more cores than its predecessor, the A17 Pro used in the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. (Apple/ Samsung)
image caption
2/6 The Neural Engine is a crucial component of Apple's chipsets, dedicated to handling AI and machine learning tasks. Increasing the number of cores in the Neural Engine aligns with Apple's strategy to enhance its AI capabilities significantly. While the exact core count for the A18's Neural Engine remains undisclosed, the A17 Pro featured 16 cores, implying a noteworthy advancement in AI processing for the iPhone 16 series, Techradar reported.  (AP)
image caption
3/6 Notably, this potential upgrade marks the first instance of Apple augmenting the Neural Engine's core count since the iPhone 12, indicating a substantial leap in AI capabilities for the upcoming iPhones. (Unsplash)
iPhone
4/6 Nevertheless, it's crucial to recognize that core count alone does not determine performance, as demonstrated by the A17 Pro's Neural Engine outperforming the A16 Bionic despite having the same core count. While this leak should be taken with caution, expectations are high for the A18 to deliver significantly improved AI capabilities. (HT Tech)
iPhone
5/6 There's speculation about whether all iPhone 16 models will feature the A18 chipset. Apple has traditionally reserved its latest chipsets for the Pro models. Furthermore, rumors suggest that certain advanced AI features may be exclusive to the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, potentially leaving the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus with a less powerful chipset. (Apple)
image caption
6/6 The exact nature of the lesser chipset remains uncertain, with possibilities ranging from the current A17 Pro to a modified version of the A18 with fewer Neural Engine cores. Regardless, it appears increasingly likely that this year's Pro models will equip Apple with the hardware needed to rival Samsung and Google in the realm of AI, though the software and additional features remain uncertain. (AP)
iPhone
View all Images
Putting your iPhone in a bag of rice can damage it, Apple says. (Unsplash)

Smartphones have made our lives easier by allowing us to stay in touch with our loved ones, or colleagues, even on the go courtesy of their very pocketable form factor. However, this has often led to accidental drops on the ground and even in water. Although most smartphones come with some amount of dust and water resistance, dropping them in bodies of water such as lakes or even a sink or toilet could prove to be catastrophic. If this happens, what most people have been doing is putting the smartphone in a bag of rice and sealing it shut. While this reportedly has solved the problem for many (as per so many testimonials on the web), you should not do the same with your iPhone, warns Apple.

Apple warning

In a new support document spotted by MacWorld, Apple says if you've accidentally dropped your iPhone in water and received the liquid-detection alert, you should not put it in a bag of rice and seal it. Instead of fixing the issue, it could actually lead to disastrous consequences. In doing so, small particles of rice could damage your iPhone. 

Here's everything you shouldn't do when your iPhone is wet:

1. Don't dry your iPhone using an external heat source or compressed air.

2. Don't insert a foreign object, such as a cotton swab or a paper towel, into the connector.

3. Don't put your iPhone in a bag of rice. Doing so could allow small particles of rice to damage your iPhone.

So what should you do? Apple says you should tap the iPhone with your hand with the charging port facing downwards to get of the excess water inside your iPhone. Then leave it in a dry area with some airflow. 

Here's everything you should do if your iPhone gets wet:

1. Tap your iPhone gently against your hand with the connector facing down to remove excess liquid. Leave your iPhone in a dry area with some airflow.

2. After at least 30 minutes, try charging with a Lightning or USB-C cable or connecting an accessory. It might take up to 24 hours to fully dry.

3. If your phone has dried out but still isn't charging, unplug the cable from the adapter unplug the adapter from the wall (if possible) and then connect them again.

Also, read other top stories today:

Clone games! AI tools are being used in video game studios to generate synthetic voice clones for characters, potentially replacing human actors. Some actors are skeptical, while others, like Andy Magee, see it as an opportunity for new acting experiences if fairly compensated. Check what this automation drive is all about here.

Helpline for deepfakes! The Misinformation Combat Alliance (MCA) and Meta have announced that a dedicated fact-checking helpline on WhatsApp, aimed at combating deepfakes will be available for the public in March 2024. Know more here.

iPhone 16 Pro leak! The upcoming Apple iPhone may come in new titanium colour options. Know what the latest rumour says. Dive in here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech Channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 Feb, 13:12 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration
Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far
Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse
Apple
Apple investing a ‘tremendous’ amount of time and effort on AI, says CEO Tim Cook; Know what’s coming

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 may offer Red Dead Redemption 2 features; PlayStation insider unveils exciting details
GTA 6
GTA 6 excitement peaks as alleged leak reveals thrilling features
PS5
Top 10 PS5 Games: The Future of Console Gaming Unveiled
GTA 6
Decoded! GTA 6 leak "unveils" prone mechanic feature and controller changes
nintendo switch 2
Nintendo is telling game publishers Switch 2 will be delayed

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets