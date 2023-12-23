Icon
What are Deepfakes? Know how to spot manipulated videos and audio created via AI tools

Deepfakes uses computer software to blend images, videos, or audio of an individual through use of AI-powered technology.

By: MEDHA JHA
| Updated on: Dec 23 2023, 07:19 IST
To spot deepfakes, there are certain anomalies left over from the video creation process that you should look out for. (Pixabay)

Deepfakes are yet again making headlines after the infamous incidents of Bollywood celebrities including Rashmika Mandana, Alia Bhatt, and others. If you've ever come across seemingly authentic but manipulated photos or videos, you may have wondered about the intriguing world of deepfakes.

How Deepfakes created?

Deepfakes are created through the use of technology to seamlessly blend existing images, videos, or audio of an individual using AI-power tools and superimposing the same on the body of another individual. At first glance, it would appear that the manipulated video is genuine as happened with the case of the Bollywood celebs mentioned above. However, these clips are totally fake and are used to defame the targeted victim.

How is it done?

This process involves training the AI software by feeding it diverse media clips of the target person, enabling it to grasp unique features akin to training facial recognition software. Once trained, the deepfake technology applies this knowledge to create entirely new, yet deceptively realistic, pictures, videos, and audio recordings.

How to spot Deepfakes?

To spot deep fakes, follow the steps below:

1. Trust Your Instincts: Deepfakes often appear too good to be true. If a video or audio seems unbelievable, be wary.

2. Source Scrutiny: Be cautious with content from unknown or untrustworthy sources. The reliability of the source can be a key indicator.

3. Detect Inconsistencies: Observe for discrepancies in lip movements and voice synchronization. A misalignment may expose the presence of a deepfake.

4. Reverse Image Search: Verify the authenticity of the content by checking if it has been posted elsewhere online. Deepfakes are more likely to be exposed through this method.

5. Beware of Suspicious Links: Avoid clicking on links in emails or messages, especially from familiar sources, as these may be conduits for spreading deepfake content.

6. Scam Alert: Recognize signs of scams, such as requests for money or personal information, even if they are presented within a deepfake context.

7. Common Sense Prevails: Trust your instincts and apply common sense. If something feels wrong, it probably is fake.

8. Knowledge Empowers: Educate yourself about deepfakes. The more you know, the better equipped you are to spot and protect yourself from them.

What you should do about?

* Fact-Check Before Sharing: Verify information before sharing it online. Deepfake content can easily spread if not scrutinized causing much harm to the victim and it can also lead you into trouble.

* Report to Authorities: If you come across a deepfake used for malicious purposes, promptly report it to the authorities as soon as possible.

As deepfake technology advances, staying vigilant and adopting these safety measures becomes paramount in safeguarding personal privacy.

First Published Date: 23 Dec, 07:18 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
