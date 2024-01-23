WhatsApp is developing an iPhone AirDrop-like file sharing feature: Check how it will work

Over the months, WhatsApp was working on enhancing the Channels features in which it introduced polls, voice message sharing, and much more. Now, the Meta platform is going the extra mile with a new file sharing feature which is rumored to work like iPhone's AirDrop feature. WhatsApp is reported to be exploring various new functionalities for its app including the new file sharing feature which is expected to be rolled out in future app updates. The new feature will revolutionize users' experience of sharing files instantly and effortlessly. Know more about the upcoming WhatsApp feature here.

WhatsApp AirDrop-like file sharing feature

According to a WABetaInfo report, the new feature was seen in the Google Play Store by beta testers. This will provide WhatsApp users with an easy way to share files within a matter of moments. Reports claim that the new WhatsApp file sharing feature will be quite similar to how the iPhone's AirDrop feature works where users bring their phones closer for instant file, content, and image sharing. WhatsApp new feature is also expected to be end-to-end encrypted where the user data will be hidden and WhatsApp can not access the shared files. Therefore, file sharing on Meta's instant messaging will be simplified as well as secure for the users.

As of now, file sharing on WhatsApp is done through chats which could take a lot of time to share higher storage files. Additionally, photos shared on the platforms degrade the image and video quality. Therefore, these drawbacks of the app can be avoided with the new file sharing feature, resulting in an improved user and overall app experience.

How the WhatsApp file sharing feature will work?

According to reports, WhatsApp users will have to open the “Share files with nearby people” option to send or receive the files. To share files on the platforms, users may have to shake their device to initiate the send or receive request. However, as of now, it is not clear how the feature will exactly work. Therefore, we have to wait till the official announcement or rollout of the WhatsApp file sharing feature. For starters, it is reported that the feature will be first made available to Android users and later to iPhone users.

Also, note that the file sharing feature is currently under the development stage and it may be rolled out in future updates.

