Home How To WhatsApp listening to your conversations? Just enable this privacy feature

WhatsApp listening to your conversations? Just enable this privacy feature

Don't want WhatsApp to hear your conversations? Here's a simple privacy feature that you should enable now!

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 14 2023, 21:54 IST
In Pics: Send the best quality WhatsApp photos on iPhone, Android now; Know how
WhatsApp
1/5 Why does WhatsApp compress pictures while sharing it? This happens because in the Settings of the application the photo upload quality is set on auto by default, and therefore, the quality of the image while sharing depends on several factors like the internet connection, size of the image, and more. The app therefore, looks to downsize the image, which affects its quality. (PTI)
image caption
2/5 How to send the best quality photo on WhatsApp: Open WhatsApp on your iPhone or Android device and click on the three dots to go to WhatsApp Settings. From Settings you will have to select Storage and Data. After that you will have to tap on the Photo upload quality and select the Best Quality option and then click on Ok. (REUTERS)
image caption
3/5 Meanwhile, you can also check the steps to send photos and videos on WhatsApp here: Go to WhatsApp and open an individual or group chat where you want to send the photo or video. Click on the Attach icon, then follow the steps mentioned below: (PTI)
image caption
4/5 On an Android device, click on the gallery to select an existing photo or video from your phone. Tap and hold to select multiple images. You can also add captions to photos and videos. Swipe between photos to add captions to each one and finally click on the send icon. (REUTERS)
image caption
5/5 While iPhone users will have to click on the plus icon and then select Photo and Video Library to select a photo or video from your iPhone's photos or albums. After selecting a photo or video, tap Add at the bottom left to select multiple photos or videos at once. (Pixabay)
WhatsApp
View all Images
WhatsApp users are urged to enable this privacy feature now. (Pixabay)

Ever since the controversy broke, everyone wants to know how to ensure that their phone microphone does not eavesdrop on them. The row started when a Twitter engineer noticed that his phone microphone was in use even though he had granted it no such permission. WhatsApp said it was blameless and that this was because of the phone's OS.

Twitter engineer named Foad Dabiri (@foaddabiri) had stated that WhatsApp had been accessing his microphone while he was asleep and even afterwards. He provided a screenshot as evidence. This issue was also flagged by other users of Google Pixel smartphones.

Thankfully, there is a way to ensure that WhatsApp takes your permission before activating the microphone.

If you are worrying about WhatsApp listening to your conversation, then just enable this simple privacy feature.

How to control Microphone access to WhatsApp

Step 1:

Open the 'Settings' app on your phone.
Step 2:

Scroll down and locate 'Privacy' and tap it to open.
Step 3:

Look for and select 'Permission Manager'.
Step 4:

Scroll further down to find 'Microphone' and tap on it.
Step 5:

Now, search for 'WhatsApp' in the list of apps.
Step 6:

Following this, a new screen, 'Microphone access for this app'. will appear.
Step 7:

Here, you will see three options: 'Allow only while using the app', 'Ask every time', and 'Don't allow'.
Step 8:

Choose either 'Ask every time' or 'Don't allow' to keep microphone accessibility by WhatsApp in check.
Step 9:

Keep in mind that selecting 'Don't allow' will disable your ability to send voice notes and make calls using WhatsApp. Hence, we suggest choosing the 'Ask every time' option.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 14 May, 21:54 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Transcription apps
Writing on the go? Check out the top 3 speech to text apps you must try out
Truecaller
TrueCaller SMS filter on your iPhone will kill spam! Just do this
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Love photography? Know how to use iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max 48MP camera
iPhone camera
iPhone has secret feature to capture fascinating light trails! Use it THIS way
iPhone Wifi
Can't find your iPhone Wi-Fi password? Check this iOS 16 trick out now

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Google
Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
Google Search vs Google Bard
Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
Google Map
Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
artificial-intelligence-7934465__480
AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
keep up with tech

Gaming

Zelda
Gamers rush to get Nintendo's new 'Zelda' after 6-year wait
Zelda
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is HERE; Check this out before you begin playing
“Internet gaming has stepped up with new advancements like computer-based intelligence, ML, and Data Science,” says Mihir Sanchala.
National Technology Day: How AI is revolutionizing online gaming, PlayerzPot's Mihir Sanchala explains
The new titles include WHAT THE CAR?, TMNT Splintered Fate, Disney SpellStruck, and Cityscapes: Sim Builder, all of which are only available on Apple Arcade.
What The Car?, TMNT Splintered Fate to Disney SpellStruck, Apple launches 20 new games for Apple Arcade
GTA V
GTA V Tips: How to make money to purchase vehicles, weapons, properties and more

    Trending News

    Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
    Google
    Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
    Google Search vs Google Bard
    Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
    Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
    Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
    Google Map
    AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
    artificial-intelligence-7934465__480

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets