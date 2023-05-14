WhatsApp listening to your conversations? Just enable this privacy feature

Ever since the controversy broke, everyone wants to know how to ensure that their phone microphone does not eavesdrop on them. The row started when a Twitter engineer noticed that his phone microphone was in use even though he had granted it no such permission. WhatsApp said it was blameless and that this was because of the phone's OS.

Twitter engineer named Foad Dabiri (@foaddabiri) had stated that WhatsApp had been accessing his microphone while he was asleep and even afterwards. He provided a screenshot as evidence. This issue was also flagged by other users of Google Pixel smartphones.

Thankfully, there is a way to ensure that WhatsApp takes your permission before activating the microphone.

If you are worrying about WhatsApp listening to your conversation, then just enable this simple privacy feature.