WhatsApp rolls out New Year 2025 stickers: Here's how to get and share them

WhatsApp has unveiled a fresh "Happy New Year" sticker pack, just in time to celebrate the arrival of 2025. This new pack, featuring 10 unique stickers, lets users share festive greetings and well wishes with friends and family as they prepare for the new year. The stickers provide an engaging and lively way to express happiness and spread joy during this season of celebration.

The sticker pack has a file size of 130 KB and is available across multiple platforms, including WhatsApp Web, as well as apps for Android, iOS, Windows, and Mac.

How to Download the New Year 2025 Sticker Pack on WhatsApp

To get the new sticker pack, just follow these simple steps:

Click on the link: https://wa.me/stickerpack/NewYearsEve2025 to open the sticker pack on WhatsApp. Tap or click on the "Add to my stickers" button. Wait for the "Sticker added" notification to appear on your screen.

Once the pack is downloaded, it will appear in the WhatsApp Stickers section. From there, you can choose from stickers, GIFs, or animations to send to your contacts.

How to Share the Happy New Year 2025 Sticker Pack on WhatsApp

Sharing the new stickers with your contacts is equally easy. Here's what you need to do:

Open any chat in WhatsApp, whether one-on-one or in a group. Tap the emoji icon, then choose the "Stickers" tab. Find the "Happy New Year" sticker pack, which should appear first. Tap the sticker you want to send and share it with your friends or family.

Explore Third-Party New Year Sticker Packs For More Fun

In addition to WhatsApp's official stickers, users can explore other third-party sticker packs available on the Google Play Store. To download them, simply search for "Happy New Year 2025 stickers" on the Play Store. Once downloaded, open the app and click the "Add to WhatsApp" option. Then, go to a chat window, select the sticker pack, and choose a sticker to send.

