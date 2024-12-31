Latest Tech News Tech Tech News 8 factors to consider when buying a 4K smart TV for the ultimate viewing experience

8 factors to consider when buying a 4K smart TV for the ultimate viewing experience

Looking for a new 4K smart TV? With countless options available, understanding key features like display quality, smart functions, and audio can help you make the best choice.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 31 2024, 16:49 IST
Icon
Get amazing discounts of up to 56% on Smart TVs; Sony, Redmi to Samsung, check them out now
4K smart TV
1/5 Hisense Bezelless Series 4K Ultra HD Smart TV:  The TV features a 43-inch 4K Ultra HD display with a 60Hz refresh rate. For connectivity, it has 3 HDMI ports, Blu-Ray players, a gaming console, 2 USB ports, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.1. Its smart features include Google TV, Watchlist, Google Assistant, Far Field Voice Control, Chromecast, and more. It also supports apps like Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Hotstar, SonyLiv, Hungama, etc. The smart TV is priced at Rs.44990, however, you can get it for Rs.19999, giving you a 56 percent discount on Amazon. (Amazon)
4K smart TV
2/5 Samsung Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: It features a 4K Ultra HD display with a 50Hz refresh rate. Its smart features include screen mirroring, universal Guide, media home, tap view, mobile camera support, and more. It has smart apps such as  Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, etc. The Samsung Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart TV is priced at Rs.52900, but from Amazon, you can get it for Rs.32990, giving you a 38 percent discount. (Amazon)
4K smart TV
3/5 Redmi HD Smart LED TV: It is a 43-inch Full HD smart TV with a 60Hz refresh rate. It supports powerful stereo speakers and Dolby Audio for an amazing sound experience. It comes with PatchWall 4 with IMDb integration, kids mode with parental lock, free live channels, universal search, and more. It also supports YouTube, Prime Video, Hotstar, SonyLiv, and more. The smart TV is priced at Rs.34999, however, on Amazon, you can get it for Rs.18999, giving you a discount of 46 percent. (Amazon)
4K smart TV
4/5 Sony Bravia 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: The smart TV supports X1 4K Processor, 4K HDR display,  Live Colour, and 4K X Reality Pro for an amazing viewing experience. It has an Open Baffle Speaker and Dolby Audio for sound. Its smart features include Google TV, Watchlist, Voice Search, Google Play, Chromecast, and more. The Sony Bravia Smart TV retails for Rs.69900, but from Amazon, you can get it for Rs.41990, giving you a discount of 40 percent. (Amazon)
4K smart TV
5/5 Mi X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: It comes with a 4K Ultra HD display with 60Hz refresh rate. Its smart features include  Android TV 10, PatchWall 4 with IMDb integration, kids mode with parental pock, 300+ Free Live Channels, Universal search, India's Top 10, Miracast, and more. You can install apps like YouTube, Prime Video, Hotstar, SonyLiv, and more. The Mi X Series retails for Rs.42999, but you can get it for Rs.25999, giving you a discount of 40 percent on Amazon. (Amazon)
4K smart TV
icon View all Images
Buying a 4K smart TV? Consider display quality, smart features, and connectivity to get the best value. (Pexels)

Shopping for a new 4K smart TV can be overwhelming, given the variety of options available. Whether upgrading your current model or buying your first 4K television, understanding the key features that affect performance is essential for making the best choice. From display quality to smart features, here are the factors to keep in mind when purchasing a 4K smart TV.

1. Display Technology

The resolution of a 4K TV, offering 3840 x 2160 pixels, provides four times the detail of HD. However, resolution alone doesn't guarantee top-tier picture quality. You must also consider the type of display. OLED offers excellent contrast and colour accuracy but can be costly. QLED, known for vibrant colours and high brightness, works well in bright rooms and is typically more affordable. Mini LED offers improved brightness control and deeper blacks, making it a great middle-ground option. Standard LED models, though cheaper, offer less precise contrast.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹119,990Original price:₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details

Also read: Haier M95E Mini LED 4K TV review: Scores high in display, audio and price

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

2. HDR Support

High Dynamic Range (HDR) enhances color and contrast. Formats like Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HDR10+ are popular, with Dolby Vision being the most advanced. Ensure your TV supports at least one HDR format to experience vibrant colours and enhanced contrast.

3. Refresh Rate 

A higher refresh rate, such as 120Hz, is crucial for smooth motion, particularly if you watch sports or play video games. Many modern 4K TVs come with features like Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), ensuring an optimal gaming experience by minimising lag and screen tearing.

Also read: 5 things you should never share with ChatGPT and other AI chatbots for your safety

4. Smart Features

A 4K TV's smart functionality allows you to access streaming services and apps. Popular platforms such as Android TV, WebOS, and Tizen provide a seamless interface and content library. Smart TVs often include voice assistants like Alexa or Google Assistant for easy control. Some models even integrate smart home features, allowing control of other connected devices.

5. Connectivity Options

Ensure the TV has enough HDMI ports, including HDMI 2.1 for next-generation gaming consoles. Features like eARC and multiple USB ports enhance connectivity and audio quality, making it easier to connect external devices.

Also read: Top 2024 Nintendo Switch games you can't miss: From Zelda to Paper Mario and more

6. Audio Quality

While 4K TVs often deliver superb visuals, their built-in speakers may fall short in sound quality. Investing in a soundbar or home theatre system improves audio performance, with technologies like Dolby Atmos enhancing the immersive experience.

7. Energy Efficiency and Build Quality

Energy-efficient models save electricity and lower your bills. A sturdy build ensures longevity, while sleek designs with minimal bezels enhance your TV's aesthetics and viewing experience.

8. Brand Reputation

Consider the reputation of brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, and others. Check reviews for insights into performance and reliability.

When selecting a 4K smart TV, focus on factors like display technology, HDR support, and smart features. Comparing different models will help you choose the one that provides the best experience for your needs.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 31 Dec, 16:49 IST
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Squid Game’s Red Light Green Light challenge

Google brings Squid Game’s Red Light, Green Light challenge to search: Here’s how to play
GTA 6 trailer 2 release date

GTA 6 trailer 2 release date reportedly leaked: Fans speculate this date after major hint
KRAFTON India Esports roadmap 2025

KRAFTON India reveals 2025 esports roadmap: 4 crore pool, Rising Star programme, college tour and more
GTA 6 trailer 2 leak

GTA 6 trailer 2 leak sparks buzz, fans speculate December 27 as the release date
GTA 6

Could the second GTA 6 trailer drop on December 27? Here's what fans are speculating

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets