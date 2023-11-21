Icon
With iOS 17, users can change default search engine in Safari! Know how to do it

With iOS 17, users can change default search engine in Safari! Know how to do it

Check how to access the default search engine in the private browsing mode on Safari. Know how to change to the default browser.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 21 2023, 16:25 IST
Safari
Know how to access a different search engine in Safari’s Private Browsing. (Unsplash)
Apple announced several new features and tweaks with the announcement of the iOS 17 update. With the new OS update, now users will be able to easily switch browsers during the private browsing mode without any hassles. As Google's antitrust trial is ongoing, Bloomberg reported that an Apple executive shared that iOS 17 update now enables users to change the default search engine within Safari's private browsing mode. This will enable users to not always use the Google search engine, but any other search engine on their iPhone. Know how you can change the default search engine in Safari during private browsing mode.

What is default search engine?

Now with iOS 17, Apple allows users to choose a different search engine on the private browsing mode of Safari. Users now have the option to choose between Google, Yahoo, Bing, DuckDuckGo or Ecosia. This enables users to switch between different default search engines within Safari. So, now there is no need to search through Google, and users can opt for a search engine that they're more comfortable with. Now check how you can switch the default search engine in iOS 17.

How to change the default search engine in iOS 17

  • Go to settings on your iPhone
  • Now, tap on Safari
  • You will see a search option in the tab.
  • Now, select Search Engine or Private Search Engine.
  • Select between Google, Yahoo, Bing, DuckDuckGo or Ecosia.

Note that you only add the default search engine to iPhones which has the latest iOS 17 version. The default search engine in the private tab of Safari can only be accessed with iOS 17, therefore, make sure your iPhone is updated. Also, to visit Safari's private search engines, you can go the the app and in the Tabs section, you can select the “Private” option to hide your search trail.

This new feature was integrated into the iOS 17 update. A Vox report found that over 99 percent of the smartphone users in the UK use Google Search as their default search engine which is huge in comparison to other browsers in the market.

First Published Date: 21 Nov, 16:25 IST
