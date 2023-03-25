With this iOS 16 feature, you can interact with text on photos and videos

If your iPhone is running on the latest iOS 16 update, then know that there is a hidden iPhone trick that will let you interact with the text on a photo or video. In simpler words, this magical tool lets you read, copy, translate and do several other tasks with the text. This feature is known as Live Text. As you view a photo or pause a video in the Photos app, Live Text has the ability to identify text and information present within the image, enabling you to engage with it in several ways.

With iOS 16, Live Text can be used in various applications, including Safari, Camera, and Quick Look. Additionally, when viewing a photo or video, you can access quick actions at the bottom of the screen based on the content. These actions include making a phone call, getting directions, translating languages, converting currencies, and more. Wondering how to use it? Here's a quick step-by-step guide for you.