Wordle 577 answer for January 17: These Wordle hints and clues will guide you to the solution

Wordle 577 answer for January 17: Today’s puzzle might be easy but it still requires the right strategy to solve. So don’t delay and check these Wordle hints, clues and solution.

Wordle 577 answer for January 17: Saturday is here and so is the Saturday puzzle. And it's time to rejoice as the weekend puzzle is not as tricky as some others this week. This is a great thing because it means you will not have to strain your head trying to come up with words that fit in with the clues you have. But on the other hand, it's a pressurizing situation to be with because it means your friends and family will probably get it right too. So, if by any chance, you missed out on guessing it correctly, you might see them grow their streak higher than you. So, do not take that chance and solve the puzzle easily by following our Wordle hints and clues. And for those stuck on the last attempt, just scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Wordle 577 hints for January 17

Today's word has neither any repeated letters nor any uncommon letters. It has a common letter arrangement and the word itself is quite common. And because it checks all the boxes, it should be easy to find all the clues just by using any common letter elimination strategy. We would recommend going for a starting word that contains the popular consonants.

Wordle 577 clues for January 17

1. Today's word begins with the letter A.

2. The word contains two vowels in total.

3. The word ends with the letter T.

4. The remaining vowel is O.

5. Big hint - I think it's time to _____ a different strategy to solve the puzzle.

We went overboard with the clues today, but why not. Now that you're prepared, go and give the game your best effort. And if somehow you still are doubtful, scroll down to check the answer.

Wordle 577 answer for January 17

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is ADOPT. It means “to accept or start to use something new”. Hope today's puzzle did not give you any trouble. Do come check this space again tomorrow for more hints and clues.