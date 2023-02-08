Wordle 599 answer for February 8: Got stuck? Check Wordle hints, clues, solution

Wordle 599 answer for February 8: It's the last puzzle before Wordle hits 600. But it's no reason to celebrate. Wordle has been increasing its difficulty these days and today's puzzle continues the tradition. Today's word is quite a difficult proposition that will require an intense session of head-scratching to figure out. Today's puzzle falls into the category of dangerous words that are so difficult that they pose a serious threat on your winning streak. Many veteran Wordle players have accumulated significantly large streaks. In fact, a triple digit streak is a common sight among the active players. Losing this streak is not even an option if you wish to rank among the top players. So, if you feel stuck or confused, just check these Wordle hints and clues before making another guess. You can scroll down to see the solution too, if the clues are not sufficient.

Wordle 599 hints for February 8

Today's word comes with the classic double-letter situation. And to make matters worse there are at least 3 uncommon letters in the word as well. Thankfully, the word itself is common and we believe that even with four letters, you might be able to guess the right word. So, your game is entirely dependent on finding out the double letter. We recommend using a consonant heavy starting word.

Wordle 599 clues for February 8

1. Today's word begins with the letter F.

2. The word contains two vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter L.

4. One of the vowels is A.

5. The remaining vowel is I.

These were your clues. We believe now you're ready to take on the puzzle. But if there is still any doubt in your mind, just scroll down to check the solution.

Wordle 599 answer for February 8

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is FLAIL. It means “to wave or move about without control”. Make sure to check back again tomorrow for more clues and hints.