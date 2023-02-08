    Trending News

    Google Bard vs ChatGPT: What are the Differences between Google and Microsoft AI Chatbots?
    ChatGPT vs Google Bard
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    S23_Series
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    WhatsApp
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Cola Phone

    Wordle 599 answer for February 8: Got stuck? Check Wordle hints, clues, solution

    Wordle 599 answer for February 8: Got stuck? Check Wordle hints, clues, solution

    Wordle 599 answer for February 8: Incidentally, today’s puzzle is not very difficult. But if you’re stuck on an attempt, it’s a good idea to check these Wordle hints, clues and solution and secure your win.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 08 2023, 08:22 IST
    These top 5 Wordle alternatives are out of this world! Will keep you at it all day
    image caption
    1/5 Word Master: Like Wordle, this word puzzle too gives six attempts to guess a five-letter word and uses gray, yellow and green blocks as well in a similar way. However, there’s a slight tweak, it offers unlimited games in a day and you don't have to wait 24 hours to play the next one. It can be played on any web browser. (Google Play)
    image caption
    2/5 Hello Wordl: Hello Wordl, is another Wordle alternative which is quite similar to the previous one. It also gives six tries to guess a word and uses the colored blocks in the same way to track your progress. Unlike Wordle, you can play world all day long and can also change the number of letters in the word you're guessing. You can first choose a four-letter puzzle or use the in-game slider to go all the way up to an 11-letter puzzle. (Hello Wordl)
    image caption
    3/5 Lewdle: Lewdle is also a word puzzle that gives the similar attempt to solve a puzzle. However, it comes with a game's content advisory that reads, "Lewdle is a game about rude words. If you're likely to be offended by the use of profanity, vulgarity or obscenity, go play Wordle instead!" Like Wordle, Lewdle too has only one puzzle per day for players. (Lewdle)
    image caption
    4/5
    Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins. 
    5/5 Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins.  (Words With Friends)
    Wordle
    View all Images
    Wordle 599 answer for February 8: Use these Wordle hints, clues and solutions to add an extra day to your winning streak. (HT Tech)

    Wordle 599 answer for February 8: It's the last puzzle before Wordle hits 600. But it's no reason to celebrate. Wordle has been increasing its difficulty these days and today's puzzle continues the tradition. Today's word is quite a difficult proposition that will require an intense session of head-scratching to figure out. Today's puzzle falls into the category of dangerous words that are so difficult that they pose a serious threat on your winning streak. Many veteran Wordle players have accumulated significantly large streaks. In fact, a triple digit streak is a common sight among the active players. Losing this streak is not even an option if you wish to rank among the top players. So, if you feel stuck or confused, just check these Wordle hints and clues before making another guess. You can scroll down to see the solution too, if the clues are not sufficient.

    Wordle 599 hints for February 8

    Today's word comes with the classic double-letter situation. And to make matters worse there are at least 3 uncommon letters in the word as well. Thankfully, the word itself is common and we believe that even with four letters, you might be able to guess the right word. So, your game is entirely dependent on finding out the double letter. We recommend using a consonant heavy starting word.

    Wordle 599 clues for February 8

    1. Today's word begins with the letter F. 

    2. The word contains two vowels in it.

    3. The word ends with the letter L. 

    4. One of the vowels is A.

    5. The remaining vowel is I. 

    These were your clues. We believe now you're ready to take on the puzzle. But if there is still any doubt in your mind, just scroll down to check the solution.

    Wordle 599 answer for February 8

    SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

    This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

    Today's word is FLAIL. It means “to wave or move about without control”. Make sure to check back again tomorrow for more clues and hints.

     

    First Published Date: 08 Feb, 08:21 IST
