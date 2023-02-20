    Trending News

    Wordle 611 answer for February 20: No-sweat day! Solve puzzle easily today

    Wordle 611 answer for February 20: Don’t make a random guess! Take the step cautiously and save your streak. Solve it using these Wordle hints and clues.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 20 2023, 06:42 IST
    Wordle
    Wordle 611 answer for February 20: Guess the word now without any worries! Just take the help of these Wordle hints, clues and solution. (REUTERS)
    Wordle
    Wordle 611 answer for February 20: Guess the word now without any worries! Just take the help of these Wordle hints, clues and solution. (REUTERS)

    Wordle 611 answer for February 20: It is a common enough word to guess on the first day of the week. Of course, that is not to say that every common word is easy to guess. Making incorrect guesses can deplete your limited moves and leave you without the solution. However, if you're determined to maintain your streak and progress through the game without suffering a loss, Wordle hints and clues are available here. Or, simply scroll to the bottom of the page for the solution.

    Wordle 611 hints for February 20

    Today's word does not have any repeated letters. The difficulty comes from the uncommon letters and their arrangement. However, we are sure that after going through today's clues, you will be able to figure them out. There are only two vowels, so start the word smartly to save your moves. Check the clues below.

    Wordle 611 clues for February 20

    Today's word begins with the letter S.

    The word contains two vowels.

    The word ends with the letter T.

    There are no repeated letters.

    One of the vowels in the word is E.

    That's it! You have been given three out of the five letters, which must make your job easier to guess the word. Just think about it for a second and you should have the word. But if you're still confused, just check the answer below.

    Wordle 611 answer for February 20

    ALERT, ANSWER AHEAD! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the solution to today's Wordle and still want to solve it by yourself.

    But if you are struggling, then here is the answer to today's puzzle.

    Today's word is SWEAT. It means “excretion of moisture through the pores of the skin” or can also be used as a figurative term to describe "intense efforts to accomplish a goal". We hope you were able to overcome this difficult puzzle. Make sure to check this space again for tomorrow's Wordle hints and clues.

