Wordle 614 answer for February 23: Keep confusion at bay! Check Wordle hints, clues, solution

Wordle 614 answer for February 23: Building your winning streak is going to get a little tougher. Since the last couple of days, the game has increased its difficulty and it is a pattern which appears to be continuing. Today's puzzle can mark the turning point after which the game just goes berserk. The puzzle today is tricky and you will need to find out uncommon letters in order to protect your winning streak. But if you're confused and not sure what your next move should be, do not worry. We are here to help. Just check these Wordle hints and clues to get a massive advantage when solving the puzzle. And if by any chance, you're stuck on the last attempt, just scroll to the bottom and check the solution too.

Wordle 614 hints for February 23

Today's word does not come with any repeated letters, so if that's where you struggle the most, you have lucked out. The biggest trick in today's puzzle comes from less used alphabets, finding which can be a tough proposition. However, do not feel low. You can always use a letter elimination strategy to find the word. We recommend using a combination of CHAMP, TUBES, FLING and WORDY for your strategy. For more clues, check below.

Wordle 614 clues for February 23

1. Today's word begins with the letter V.

2. The word contains three vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter E.

4. Another vowel in the word is A.

5. The remaining vowel is U.

And, those were your clues. Between the hints and the clues, we have revealed quite a bit. All you need to do now is think for a moment and you should know the direction to take. However, if you're on the last attempt and cannot afford to make a mistake, just scroll down for the solution.

Wordle 614 answer for February 23

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is VAGUE. It means “not clearly stated, described, or explained, or not clearly seen or felt”. We hope today's word caused you no trouble. Make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.