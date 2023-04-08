Wordle 658 answer for April 8: High chance of defeat, but beat it with our hints, solution

Wordle 658 answer for April 8: Today, Wordle has brought us a terrifying puzzle which has a very big likelihood of claiming your winning streak. Yes, the streak-breaker is back and it is going to give you a really tough time. It has been a long time since the last streak-breaker word appeared in the game. But today's word just might be tougher. And if that is where you find yourself today, you definitely should take the help of these Wordle hints and clues. They provide you with important information about the words and the strategy that you can implement to solve it easily. And if that still does not help, you can always go to the bottom and check the solution.

Wordle 658 hints for April 8

Today's puzzle has multiple layers of difficulty. The word contains a repeated letter. Alongside, it also carries two uncommon letters, finding it is no easy task. And you have to find these four letters and figure out the repeated letter within the stipulated six attempts. This is where it gets challenging. We recommend checking our clues for more details into the word.

Wordle 658 clues for April 8

1. Today's word begins with the letter L.

2. The words contain two vowels in them.

3. The word ends with the letter E.

4. The remaining vowel and the repeated letter is also E.

5. The word is often used in architecture.

And these are your clues for the day. Go ahead and give the game your best attempt. And if you still are in doubt, just scroll down for the answer.

Wordle 658 answer for April 8

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is LEDGE. It means, “a narrow shelf that sticks out from a vertical surface”. Hope you were able to defeat this challenging puzzle. Make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.