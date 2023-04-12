Wordle 662 answer for April 12: A chemical puzzle! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 662 answer for April 12: If you have been playing the game for a while, you know there is a system to this chaos. The game is not just about starting with a random word and then guessing till you find the answer or not. Many veteran players have talked about the art of making the game about the letters and figuring out the word later. If you wish to create a large enough winning streak, then you need to adopt a strategic view of the game as well. And if you're confused about how to do it, simply check Wordle hints and clues. And for those stuck today, you can scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Wordle 662 hints for April 12

Today's word is not a common one but it is not obscure either. Chances are, if you like reading, you have come across this word plenty of times. There are no repeated letters in the word but there are two uncommon letters, which might get a little tricky to find. But just try to eliminate letters and we think you should be fine. We would recommend using a starting word with uncommon consonants today.

Wordle 662 clues for April 12

1. Today's word begins with the letter B.

2. The word contains two vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter X

4. One of the vowels is A.

5. The remaining vowel is O.

These were your clues. Think about them for a bit. We are sure the answer will reveal itself to you. And once you go to solve it, use this information to strategically solve the puzzle. And for those of you who need extra assistance, just check below.

Wordle 662 answer for April 12

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is BORAX. It is “a white compound that occurs as a mineral in some alkaline salt deposits and is used in making glass and ceramics”. Make sure to come here again tomorrow for more hints and clues.