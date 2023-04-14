Wordle 664 answer for April 14: Don't get mugged off a victory! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 664 answer for April 14: It is not the streak-breakers that you should be worried about while playing Wordle but the ones with average difficulty. Because of their difficult nature, many take the difficult words more seriously and are able to solve them. Average words cost more streaks than anything else. This happens because a large part of the game is simply guesswork. From the starting word to guessing the word using the clues, there is a lot of hope and prayers that go into this space. But if you do not want your wins to be a subject of luck, then you really need to check these Wordle hints and clues out. They reveal important information about the world that helps you make a more informed decision. And if you are stuck on the final attempt, simply scroll to the bottom and check the solution.

Wordle 664 hints for April 14

Today's word may not have any repeated letters but it does use an uncommon letter that will take a couple of extra attempts to find out. Thankfully, the word itself is a common one and we are absolutely sure you have not only heard of it but also used it in daily life. To solve the puzzle, we recommend picking a consonant-heavy word.

Wordle 664 clues for April 14

1. Today's word begins with the letter T.

2. The word contains two vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter F.

4. One of the vowels is E.

5. The remaining vowel is I.

And these are your clues for the day. Go ahead and give the game your best attempt. And if you still are in doubt, just scroll down for the answer.

Wordle 664 answer for April 14

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is THIEF. It means “a person who steals something from another person”. We hope you were able to add another day to your streak. Do come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.