Wordle 671 answer for April 21: A rare palindrome! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 671 answer for April 21: Today's puzzle throws a challenging but very interesting word toward the players. And it is the problem of a palindrome. For those who do not know, a palindrome is a word (or a phrase or sequence) that reads the same backward as forwards. A common example is ‘madam'. But as interesting as a palindrome is, it is also one of the trickiest words to find out. As you can see in the example, there are two repeated letters in the word which means at any point there are only three unique letters that you can find. And if you find yourself at wit's end, then don't worry. We have carefully curated Wordle hints and clues to ensure that you don't fall for its trap. And if somehow you still require extra assistance, you can always check the solution at the bottom.

Wordle 671 hints for April 21

We already discussed the problem the palindrome brings to the table. If you follow the general letter substitution strategy for this word, you should be able to find the three letters. And once you're done with it, you can focus your energy on the palindrome.

Wordle 671 clues for April 21

1. Today's word begins with the letter K.

2. The word contains two vowels in it.

3. The starting and the ending letters are the same.

4. Both the vowels are also the same.

5. One of the vowels is A.

These are your clues for the day. Just think about them carefully and you should have the answer. If you're still doubtful, just scroll to the bottom.

Wordle 671 answer for April 21

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is KAYAK. It means “a light narrow canoe with a covering over the top”. Hope you didn't face much trouble solving the puzzle. Make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.