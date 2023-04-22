Wordle 672 answer for April 22: Use this simple move! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 672 answer for April 22: It is an unusual feeling when for such a long time, Wordle has not given any complicated or tricky words to solve. Is it that the game itself has become easier or is it the silence before the storm? We might not know the answer to that question yet, but what we do know is that today the word is another easy one that should not cause you much trouble, as long as you don't make any unnecessary guesswork. At the end of this puzzle, you will find out why we called it ‘filthy' in our headline. It is also a bonus clue for you. And for additional help, you must check these Wordle hints and clues to prepare your ground strategy for the game. And if you need more assistance, just scroll to the bottom and check the solutions.

Wordle 672 hints for April 22

Wordle gods have really been kind to us this week. The word today has no repeated letters or weird letter arrangements. It does have a single uncommon letter in it but even that should not be much of a problem to figure out. For the starting word today, you should go for a consonant-heavy word as we believe that will give you the best advantage in the puzzle.

Wordle 672 clues for April 22

1. Today's puzzle begins with the letter B.

2. The word contains two vowels.

3. The word ends with the letter E.

4. The remaining vowel is O.

5. The word is a synonym for a poor person.

Those were your clues. Just think about them for a moment and you should be ready to tackle the puzzle on your own. But if you need extra help, just check below for the solution.

Wordle 672 answer for April 22

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is BROKE. It means “to become destitute of money or possessions”. Hope you were able to solve it easily. Come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.