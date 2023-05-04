Home How To Wordle 684 answer for May 4: A biological lesson! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 684 answer for May 4: A biological lesson! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 684 answer for May 4: If today’s puzzle is giving you a tough time, then allow us to make it easier for you with these Wordle hints, clues and solution.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 04 2023, 07:31 IST
Wordle
View all Images
Wordle 684 answer for May 4: Keep frustration at bay with these Wordle hints, clues and solution. (HT Tech)

Wordle 684 answer for May 4: After a week of average puzzles, today's Wordle might feel difficult. We will even admit that it is trickier than most puzzles we have seen recently. And it is never fun when your favorite daily game becomes a source of frustration. So, if that is what your experience with it is today, then allow us to make it a little easier for you. Check these Wordle hints and clues which will offer a guide to solve the puzzle in a systematic way. And if that is not enough to help you find the word, you can always jump to the bottom to find the solution.

Wordle 684 hints for May 4

The word contains one set of repeated letters. It also contains a couple of uncommon letters. And on top of that, the word itself is not a common one. In fact, if you do not know about it, the challenge level is going to increase multifold for you. As a solution, what you can do is, focus on letter elimination, and by the time you have figured out all the letters, you should be able to form the word.

Wordle 684 clues for May 4

1. Today's puzzle begins with the letter G.

2. The word contains one vowel in it.

3. The word ends with the letter Y.

4. The vowel in the word is U.

5. The repeated letter is a consonant between H and Q in the alphabet chart.

These were your clues. We believe the clues must have helped you reach close to the word. Just think about it for a moment and try to solve it. And if you are still confused, just scroll down for the solution.

Wordle 684 answer for May 4

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is GUPPY. It is “a small, brightly-colored tropical fish”. Make sure to come back again and check tomorrow's hints and clues.

First Published Date: 04 May, 07:31 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets