Wordle 694 answer for May 14: Play fearlessly! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 694 answer for May 14: Sunday is here and so is the Sunday puzzle. And it's time to rejoice as the weekend puzzle is not as tricky as some others this week. This is a great thing because it means you will not have to strain your head trying to come up with words that fit in with the clues you have. But on the other hand, it's a pressurizing situation to be in because it means your friends and family will probably get it right too. So, if by any chance, you missed out on guessing it correctly, you might see them grow their streak better than you. So, do not take that chance and solve the puzzle easily by following our Wordle hints and clues. And for those stuck on the last attempt, just scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Wordle 694 hints for May 14

Today's word does not have any repeated letters but it does come with two uncommon letters. It has a common letter arrangement and the word itself is quite common. And because it checks all the boxes, it should be easy to find all the clues just by using any common letter elimination strategy. We would recommend going for a starting word that contains popular consonants.

Wordle 694 clues for May 14

Today's word begins with the letter S.

The word contains one vowel in it.

The word ends with the letter F.

The only vowel in the word is A.

The word describes something that is worn during the winter.

We went overboard with the clues today, but why not. Now that you're prepared, go and give the game your best effort. And if somehow you still are doubtful, scroll down to check the answer.

Wordle 694 answer for May 14

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is SCARF. It means “a long thin piece of cloth, usually made of wool, that you wear around your neck to keep warm”. We hope this puzzle was not difficult for you to solve. Make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.