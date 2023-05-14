Home How To Wordle 694 answer for May 14: Play fearlessly! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 694 answer for May 14: Play fearlessly! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 694 answer for May 14: The puzzle today comes with a couple of uncommon alphabets, but you don’t need to be afraid. Solve it easily with these Wordle hints, clues and solution.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 14 2023, 06:26 IST
These top 5 Wordle alternatives are out of this world! Will keep you at it all day
image caption
1/5 Word Master: Like Wordle, this word puzzle too gives six attempts to guess a five-letter word and uses gray, yellow and green blocks as well in a similar way. However, there’s a slight tweak, it offers unlimited games in a day and you don't have to wait 24 hours to play the next one. It can be played on any web browser. (Google Play)
image caption
2/5 Hello Wordl: Hello Wordl, is another Wordle alternative which is quite similar to the previous one. It also gives six tries to guess a word and uses the colored blocks in the same way to track your progress. Unlike Wordle, you can play world all day long and can also change the number of letters in the word you're guessing. You can first choose a four-letter puzzle or use the in-game slider to go all the way up to an 11-letter puzzle. (Hello Wordl)
image caption
3/5 Lewdle: Lewdle is also a word puzzle that gives the similar attempt to solve a puzzle. However, it comes with a game's content advisory that reads, "Lewdle is a game about rude words. If you're likely to be offended by the use of profanity, vulgarity or obscenity, go play Wordle instead!" Like Wordle, Lewdle too has only one puzzle per day for players. (Lewdle)
image caption
4/5
Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins. 
5/5 Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins.  (Words With Friends)
Wordle
View all Images
Wordle 694 answer for May 14: Build up your winning streak by using these Wordle hints, clues and solution. (Priya/HT Tech)

Wordle 694 answer for May 14: Sunday is here and so is the Sunday puzzle. And it's time to rejoice as the weekend puzzle is not as tricky as some others this week. This is a great thing because it means you will not have to strain your head trying to come up with words that fit in with the clues you have. But on the other hand, it's a pressurizing situation to be in because it means your friends and family will probably get it right too. So, if by any chance, you missed out on guessing it correctly, you might see them grow their streak better than you. So, do not take that chance and solve the puzzle easily by following our Wordle hints and clues. And for those stuck on the last attempt, just scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Wordle 694 hints for May 14

Today's word does not have any repeated letters but it does come with two uncommon letters. It has a common letter arrangement and the word itself is quite common. And because it checks all the boxes, it should be easy to find all the clues just by using any common letter elimination strategy. We would recommend going for a starting word that contains popular consonants.

Wordle 694 clues for May 14

  • Today's word begins with the letter S.
  • The word contains one vowel in it.
  • The word ends with the letter F.
  • The only vowel in the word is A.
  • The word describes something that is worn during the winter.

We went overboard with the clues today, but why not. Now that you're prepared, go and give the game your best effort. And if somehow you still are doubtful, scroll down to check the answer.

Wordle 694 answer for May 14

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is SCARF. It means “a long thin piece of cloth, usually made of wool, that you wear around your neck to keep warm”. We hope this puzzle was not difficult for you to solve. Make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 14 May, 06:12 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Transcription apps
Writing on the go? Check out the top 3 speech to text apps you must try out
Truecaller
TrueCaller SMS filter on your iPhone will kill spam! Just do this
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Love photography? Know how to use iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max 48MP camera
iPhone camera
iPhone has secret feature to capture fascinating light trails! Use it THIS way
iPhone Wifi
Can't find your iPhone Wi-Fi password? Check this iOS 16 trick out now

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Google
Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
Google Search vs Google Bard
Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
Google Map
Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
artificial-intelligence-7934465__480
AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
keep up with tech

Gaming

Zelda
Gamers rush to get Nintendo's new 'Zelda' after 6-year wait
Zelda
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is HERE; Check this out before you begin playing
“Internet gaming has stepped up with new advancements like computer-based intelligence, ML, and Data Science,” says Mihir Sanchala.
National Technology Day: How AI is revolutionizing online gaming, PlayerzPot's Mihir Sanchala explains
The new titles include WHAT THE CAR?, TMNT Splintered Fate, Disney SpellStruck, and Cityscapes: Sim Builder, all of which are only available on Apple Arcade.
What The Car?, TMNT Splintered Fate to Disney SpellStruck, Apple launches 20 new games for Apple Arcade
GTA V
GTA V Tips: How to make money to purchase vehicles, weapons, properties and more

    Trending News

    Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
    Google
    Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
    Google Search vs Google Bard
    Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
    Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
    Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
    Google Map
    AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
    artificial-intelligence-7934465__480

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets