Wordle 697 answer for May 17: Stick to the plan! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 697 answer for May 17: Wordle is not chess. And what that means is that, unlike a game that is entirely dependent on skill, there is a slight hint of chance when you play Wordle. This happens because a large part of the game is simply guesswork. From the starting word to guessing the word using the clues, there is a significant amount of chance that goes in this space. But if you do not want your wins to be a subject of luck, then you really need to check these Wordle hints and clues out. They reveal important information about the word that helps you make a more informed decision. And if you are stuck on the final attempt, simply scroll to the bottom and check the solution.

Wordle 697 hints for May 17

Today's word may not have any repeated letters but it does use an uncommon letter that will take a couple of extra attempts to find out. Thankfully, the word itself is a common one and we are absolutely sure you have not only heard of it, but also used it in daily life. To solve the puzzle, we recommend picking a consonant-heavy word.

Wordle 697 clues for May 17

1. Today's word begins with the letter P.

2. The word contains one vowel in it.

3. The word ends with the letter K.

4. The vowel in the word is A.

5. The word is often used to describe a popular bodyweight workout.

We went overboard with the clues today, but why not. Now that you're prepared, go and give the game your best effort. And if somehow you still are doubtful, scroll down to check the answer.

Wordle 697 answer for May 17

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is PLANK. It means “a long, flat, rectangular piece of wood”. We hope you were able to add another day to your streak. Do come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.