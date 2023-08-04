Home How To Wordle 776 answer for August 4: Build up your streak! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 776 answer for August 4: Build up your streak! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 776 answer for August 4: If you’re struggling to build a large enough winning-streak, you need to check these Wordle hints, clues and solution.

By: HT TECH
Aug 04 2023, 07:25 IST
Wordle
View all Images
Wordle 776 answer for August 4: Don’t get confused. Find the easiest path to the win with these Wordle hints, clues, and solution. (AFP)

Wordle 776 answer for August 4: While there are counter-strategies for all the different kinds of Wordle shenanigans, there is no way out of one particular trickery – the high variable words. These are your everyday words like ‘MATCH' which is a common word with seemingly no difficult letter arrangements. Yet, once you get the easier-to-find letters like A, T, and H, you will fall into the void of variables like ‘catch', ‘batch', ‘latch', ‘hatch', and so forth which makes finding out the right word incredibly difficult. And today's Wordle brings a similar problem. But don't worry, use these Wordle hints and clues to get closer to your answer. And if they seem insufficient, just scroll to the bottom for the right solution.

Wordle 776 hints for August 4

To make your work easier, the word has no repeated letters. That means every single letter in the game is unique and by using the letter elimination strategy, you can find all five clues. There is one uncommon letter but finding it would not be too much of a hassle for you. Finally, the letter arrangement of the word is also pretty common. So, all you have to focus on is the variability of the word and have to find the right order of the letters.

Wordle 776 clues for August 4

1. Today's word starts with the letter C.

2. The word contains one vowel in it.

3. The word ends with the letter T.

4. The only vowel in the word is A.

5. The word describes an informational drawing. 

These are your clues. Just think about it for a second and you will find that you already know the answer. And if you cannot indulge in guesswork then just scroll down for the solution.

Wordle 776 answer for August 4

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is CHART. It means “a drawing that shows information in a simple way”. Come back again tomorrow to get more clues and new strategies.

First Published Date: 04 Aug, 07:24 IST
