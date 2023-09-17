Wordle 820 answer for September 17: Puzzle with a melody! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 820 answer for September 17: Sunday is here and so is the Sunday puzzle. And it's time to rejoice as the weekend puzzle is not as tricky as some others this week. This is a great thing because it means you will not have to strain your head trying to come up with words that fit in with the clues you have. But on the other hand, it's a pressurizing situation to be in because it means your friends and family will probably get it right too. So, if by any chance, you missed out on guessing it correctly, you might see them grow their streak higher than you. So, do not take that chance and solve the puzzle easily by following our Wordle hints and clues. And for those stuck on the last attempt, just scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Wordle 820 hints for September 17

Today's word does not contain any repeated letters but has one uncommon letter in it. It has a common letter arrangement and the word itself is quite common. And because it checks all the boxes apart from the uncommon letter, it should not be as difficult to solve it. All you need to keep in mind is to find a letter elimination strategy that covers a larger set of alphabets. We would recommend starting with a word that has less common consonants in it in the beginning.

Wordle 820 clues for September 17

1. Today's word begins with the letter M.

2. The word contains two vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter C.

4. One of the vowels is I.

5. The remaining vowel is U.

We went overboard with the clues today, but why not. Now that you're prepared, go and give the game your best effort. And if somehow you still are doubtful, scroll down to check the answer.

Wordle 820 answer for September 17

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is MUSIC. It means “an arrangement of sounds in patterns to be sung or played on instruments”. Hope today's puzzle did not give you any trouble. Do come check this space again tomorrow for more hints and clues.