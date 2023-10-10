Wordle 843 answer for October 10: Slow and steady! Check hints, clues, solution today

Wordle 843 answer for October 10: Tuesday is here and so is the Tuesday puzzle. And it's time to rejoice as the weekend puzzle is easier than some others this week. This is a great thing because it means you will not have to strain your head trying to come up with words that fit in with the clues you have. But on the other hand, it's a pressurizing situation because it means your friends and family will probably get it right too. So, if by any chance, you missed out on guessing it correctly, you might see them grow their streak higher than you. So, do not take that chance and solve the puzzle easily by following our Wordle hints and clues. And for those stuck on the last attempt, just scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Wordle 843 hints for October 10

Today's word has neither any repeated letters nor any uncommon letters. It has a common letter arrangement and the word itself is quite common. And because it checks all the boxes, it should be easy to find all the clues just by using any common letter elimination strategy. We would recommend going for a starting word that contains the popular consonants.

Wordle 843 clues for October 10

1. Today's word begins with the letter S.

2. The word contains two vowels in it

3. The word ends with the letter L.

4. One of the vowels in the word is I.

5. The remaining vowel is A.

We went overboard with the clues today, but why not. Now that you're prepared, go and give the game your best effort. And if somehow you still are doubtful, scroll down to check the answer.

Wordle 843 answer for October 10

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is SNAIL. It is “a small creature with a soft, wet body and a round shell, that moves very slowly”. We hope today's puzzle did not give you any trouble. Do come check this space again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

