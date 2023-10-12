Wordle 845 answer for October 12: Win this confusing game! Check hints, clues, solution today

Wordle 845 answer for October 12: Today's Wordle word is an interesting word to guess. The word is easy to guess, however, the letters used in the word are tricky to get. But don't worry! We are here to help you crack the puzzle. As you have limited attempts (6) and you will have to make a few blind guesses first, you are advised to make wise guesses. To make it easier for you and to help you get the answer, here are some of the best Wordle 845 hints and clues. Check them below:

Wordle 845 hints for October 12

The word is easy and is known by almost everyone, however, you may find it a bit difficult to get the correct letters. You are advised to guess the words that have letters like- J, K, and M among others in the first few attempts. Once the letters are known, you can easily rearrange them to turn all the letter boxes green. You can also get help from the below-mentioned clues to crack the Wordle 845 challenge now.

Wordle 845 clues for October 12

1. Today's word begins with the letter K.

2. The word contains one vowel in it.

3. The word ends with the letter T.

4. The vowel in the word is E.

5. There are no repeated letters in the word.

We hope these Wordle 845 hints and clues can help you guess the word in minimum attempts. However, if not, you can check the answer here too. Check it out below.

Wordle 845 answer for October 12

Want to know the answer? As the word is easy, don't lose hope and give it another try! However, if you are left with the last couple of attempts, and have no clue what the word can be, then check the answer below:

The Wordle 845 answer is KNEEL. It means “to position the body so that one or both knees rest on the floor”. We hope today's puzzle didn't confuse you too much. Make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.